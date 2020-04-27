Frozen Bakery Products Market Players Contribute Majorly towards Innovative Trends, details Facto MI report

The global market status for frozen bakery products is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the frozen bakery products market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/257

Asia-Pacific is expected witness significant growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. The market is studied across bread, pizza crust, cakes & pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies, based on product. Among these, the bread segment accounted for higher share as compared to other product types in 2017, attributed to increased consumption of these products in the European and North American regions. Breads is one of most preferred frozen bakery products among its target customers owing to its large-scale application in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. Moreover, bread is the staple food in most of European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This drives the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the market is classified into retail, food service industry, and food processing industry. The food service industry, which primarily consists of quick service restaurants and coffee shops is the dominant segment in the global frozen bakery products market. Over the past couple of decades, there has been rise in number of high-end bakery shops especially in North America and Europe. Also, the increase in popularity of frozen sweets and bakery products, such as pastries and flavored cakes, boosts the demand for these kinds of products among its customers.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into artisan baker, retail, catering, and online channel segments. Among these segments, the artisan baker accounted for higher share as compared to other segments in 2018. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/257/frozen-bakery-products-market-amr

Key players profiled in the report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Frozen bakery products Key Market Segments:

By Product

Breads

Pizza Crust

Cakes & Pastries

Waffles

Donuts

Cookies

By Source

Corn

Wheat

Barley

Rye

By End Use

Retail

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

By Distribution Channel

Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering

Online Channel

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/257

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us