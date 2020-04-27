Food Enzymes Market Projections & Growth Status Analyzed during 2019-2026

The global market status for food enzymes is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the food enzymes market during the period between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The food enzymes market size was valued at $1,944.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,056.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Food enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of food. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which includes enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization.

The market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of food and beverage industry, diversification in extraction process, and rise in trend of cold–adapted enzymes. At the same time, the sector is facing challenges driven by certain food enzyme allergies, limited shelf life, and high sensitivity of food enzymes toward temperature and pH. Developments in protein and genetic engineering result in improvement of economy, specificity, stability, and the overall application potential of food enzymes. Food enzymes find application on plethora of platforms such as starch modification, sweetener production, sugar processing, baking, flour supplementation, dough conditioning, cheesemaking, brewing, flavor enhancement, meat tenderizing, and juice processing to name few.

The global food enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the food enzyme market is segmented into carbohydrase, lipase, protease, others. Based on application, the market is divided into bakery products, beverages, dairy products, and others. Based on source, the market is analyzed across microorganisms, plants, and animals. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.

Global Food Enzymes Market Segments

By Type

• Carbohydrase

• Lipase

• Protease

• Others

By Application

• Bakery Products

• Beverages

• Dairy Products

• Others

By Source

• Microorganisms

• Animals

• Plants

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Middle East

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

• Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF)

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd.

• BASF

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• DowDuPont

• Kerry Group PLC

• Novozymes

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Aum Enzymes

