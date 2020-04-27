Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 Incredible Growth Analysis || Leading Players – Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc;

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 186.39 million by 2025 from USD 86.80 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Rising incidence of disease in poultry, and increased demand for poultry-derived food products are expected to drive the market. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the growth of the Europe poultry diagnostics market.

In 2017, the Europe poultry diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. with market share of 34.7%, followed by Zoetis 23.7%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 20.7% and QIAGEN 6.3%.

Europe Poultry Diagnostics market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2025.

Market Segmentation: Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market

The Europe poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on test into three notable segments as enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) market is likely to dominate market with 51.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 99.16 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period.

The Europe poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on disease into eleven notable segments; avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anemia and others. In 2018, avian influenza market is likely to dominate market with 26.6% shares and is estimated to reach USD 54.83 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period.

The Europe poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; bacteriology, parasitology and virology. In 2018, bacteriology market is likely to dominate market with 61.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 113.54 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period.

Based on Country, the market is segmented into 11 countries, U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Turkey Netherlands Belgium Switzerland and Rest of Europe Total. In 2018, U.K. is expected to account for the largest share of 23.2% for this market, followed by Germany.

Key Drivers: Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market

Key Points: Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market

The enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) is dominating the Europe poultry diagnostics market.

The Avian Influenza segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

