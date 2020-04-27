Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2020-2024 Business Analysis || Leading Players – Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compu Group Medical AG, McKesson Corporation

The European laboratory information systems market is expected to reach USD 538.3 million by 2024 from USD 308.6 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Get Exclusive FREE Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=europe-laboratory-information-system-market

In-depth profiling of key players has been conducted along with recent developments (new product launches & partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the European laboratory information systems (LIS) market. Sunquest Information Systems, Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compu Group Medical AG, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Orchard Software Corporation, Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), and Merge Healthcare are some of the key players in the market. Other players in this market include Comp Pro Med, Psyche Systems, Technidata America, and Siemens Medical Solutions, among others.

Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2024. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=europe-laboratory-information-system-market&raksh

The deployment of integrated healthcare systems helps facilitate a smooth exchange of patient data across different healthcare organizations. The emergence of new and complex tests, along with the necessity to make test results readily available for clinicians, presents significant challenges for laboratory managers/technicians. In order to take effective decisions, clinicians require a patient care summary. This in turn requires an integrated system that provides the entire diagnostic information in one database.

A completely integrated LIS addresses various patient safety issues, enhances the quality of care, provides patient information at a single point of access, and eliminates the gaps in communication between care providers. The benefits associated with integrated solutions are better workflow, elimination of costs of maintaining interfaces between two software, easy retrieval of clinical data, and quick feedback for clinicians. These benefits make it easier for hospitals to replace their traditional LIS systems with an integrated LIS.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 11 countries, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and rest of Europe. Germany is expected to dominate the market, while U.K. and France are expected to be the growing with highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Germany holds the major share of the European laboratory information systems market. This is attributed to factors such as growth in laboratory automation, technological advancements, and government incentives. In addition to this, the increasing incidence/prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, HIV-AIDS, increasing population, and reimbursement programs result in larger amounts of data that have to be managed, thereby encouraging the growth of the LIS market globally.

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=europe-laboratory-information-system-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]