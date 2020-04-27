Emergency Food Market Expected to Experience Bolstering Sales during Forecast Period, 2018-2025

The research report titled Emergency Food Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the emergency food market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The global emergency food market was valued at $5,169 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,142 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in demand for emergency food products in regions witnessing incurring uncertain climatic conditions drives the growth of the global emergency food market in terms of sales value.

According to United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, between 2000 and 2017, disaster-hit countries reported an economic loss of U.S.$2,907 billion, of which uncertain climatic conditions accounted for 77% of the total disaster factor, was valued at U.S.$2,245 billion. Over the past two decades, the U.S. recorded the biggest loss of U.S.$945 billion, owing to frequent fluctuations in climatic conditions. China on the other end, experienced higher number of disasters as compared to the U.S., however, it incurred lower loss of U.S.$492 billion. Thus, rise in uncertainty in climatic conditions leads to disturbance in supply of necessities, especially basic food products for survival. This has escalated the demand for various emergency food products such as ready-to-eat meals, protein or fruit bars, dry cereals or granola, peanut butter, and others.

On the basis of product, the global emergency food market is segmented into ready-to-eat meals, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruits, canned juices, nonperishable pasteurized milk, and infant food. Among these, the non-perishable pasteurized milk segment accounted for a significant share in 2017, as the reachability of the product in higher across the globe as compared to other products.

Key players profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellog’s, Conagra Brands Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Del Monte Foods Inc., CHB, and Princes Limited.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Ready-to-eat meals

• Protein of Fruit Bars

• Dry Cereals or Granola

• Peanut Butter

• Dried Fruit

• Canned Juice

• Nonperishable Pasteurized Milk

• Infant Food

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

