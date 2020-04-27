Drinks Packaging Market 2020: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast by Focusing Companies

This Drinks Packaging market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Drinks Packaging report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global drinks packaging market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for ready to drink products and growing consumptions of alcohol is the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Drinks Packaging Market By Material (Glass, Plastics, Metal, Paperboard, Others), Packaging Type (Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans, Pouch, Jars, Others), Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices, Alcoholic, Milk, Water, Energy Drinks, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Drinks Packaging Market

Drinks packaging are specially designed for the packaging of liquids such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, milks, water, functional drinks and others. These packaging are mainly made of materials such as plastic, glass, paperboard, metals and others. There main function is to keep the product fresh and increase their shelf life. Cans, jars pouch, bottle and others are some of the common type of packaging type which is used in drinks packaging. These packaging are usually available in different sizes and shape as per the need of the drinks.

Top Key Players:

Amcor plc, Crown, AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company., O-I, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Pak International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc., Mondi, Refresco Group, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, Toko Seikan Group Holding, Stora Enso, Reynolds, Alcoa Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics., Sonoco Products Company, and others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing consumption of beverages is driving the market growth

o Growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solution will also act as driver for this market

o Increasing usage of stand up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverage is contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

o Rising adoption of bottled water is also accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Fluctuation in the price of raw material will hamper the market growth

o Rising awareness about the hazardous packaging products will also restrain the market growth

o Strict government rules associated with non- biodegradable product is also hindering the market growth

Market Segmentations:

Global Drinks Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

o Material

o Packaging Type

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Material

o Glass

o Plastics

o Metal

o Paperboard

o Others

By Packaging Type

o Box

o Bottle

o Cartons

o Cans

o Pouch

o Jars

o Others

By Application

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Functional Drinks

o Juices

o Alcoholic

o Milk

o Water

o Energy Drinks

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Drinks Packaging Market

Global drinks packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drinks packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

