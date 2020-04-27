Dietary Supplements Market Value Strategic Analysis | Key Players Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer
The Dietary Supplements report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Dietary Supplements market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.
The Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach value of USD 280.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Dietary Supplements Market, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, Other supplements), By Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel caps), By Functions (Additional supplement, Medicinal supplements, Sports nutrition), By Category, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global Dietary Supplements Market
Increasing consumer interest towards healthy diet has increased the rate of higher food ingredients with potential health benefits. Nowadays consumers are becoming more conscious of their diet. Over the past few years, the adoption rate for the fast foods along with the sedentary lifestyle in evolving economies such as China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumers among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to observe the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs. According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, the majority of adults in the U.S. took dietary supplements in their daily food intake. According to the same survey, it was found that around 68% of adults in the U.S. use dietary supplements; and out of this, around 50% of the consumers are regular users. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2018, Amway is a leading dietary supplement producer in U.S. The company has launched new product under brand name Double X™ Food Supplement. The company also has food and beverage lab where nutrition meets delicious to increase sales of dietary supplements.
Top Key Players:
- Amway (Nutrilite),
- Abott Laboratories,
- Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques,
- Carlyle Group,
- NBTY,
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- Bayer,
- Glanbia,
- Herbalife International,
- Archer Daniels Midland,
- Nature’s Sunshine Products,
- FANCL,
- Bionova Lifesciences,
- XanGo,
- Biorio Pharm,
- Ekomir,
- Nutraceutics Inc.,
- American Health,
- Stepan,.
- Danisco,
- NBTY, Inc.,
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.,
- Amway,
- Herbalife Ltd.,
- Omega Protein Corporation,
- Bayer AG,.,
- Integrated BioPharma, Inc.,
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.,
- BASF SE,
- Surya Herbal Ltd.,
- Bio-Botanica Inc.,
- The Himalaya Drug Company,
- Ricola AG,
- Pharmavite LLC,
- Blackmores Ltd.,
- Epax AS,
- Axellus AS.,
- among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing costs of healthcare,
- Medical conditions or doctor recommendations, growing awareness
- Growing demand in new supplements
- Stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries
Market Segmentations:
Global Dietary Supplements Market is segmented on the basis of
- Type
- Mode of Application
- Functions
- Category
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Type
- Vitamins,
- Minerals,
- Amino acids,
- Enzymes,
- Other supplements
By Mode of Application,
- Capsules,
- Powder,
- Liquids,
- Soft gels,
- Gel caps.
By Functions
- Additional supplement,
- Medicinal supplements,
- Sports nutrition.
By Category
- Infant dietary supplements,
- Children dietary supplements,
- Adult dietary supplements,
- Pregnant women dietary supplements,
- Old-aged dietary supplement.
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Dietary Supplements Market
The global dietary supplements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
