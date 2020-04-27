De-oiled Lecithin Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

The global market status for de-oiled lecithin is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the De-oiled Lecithin Market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/343

De-oiled lecithin is a dry form of lecithin that is multi-functional in nature. It has application in various industries such as food, feed, healthcare, and personal care. The food & beverage industry plays a key role in the dietary aspect of a healthy lifestyle. Natural and functional ingredients have been witnessing a rise in demand, as a result of this trend.

De-oiled lecithin is enriched with phospholipids for enhanced dispersion in water. It is available in the form of powders and granules. Dry lecithin has benefits over liquid lecithin owing to neutral flavor and color and convenient handling. It is used in bakery products, dietary foods such as capsules & tablets, dairy & frozen desserts, and convenience foods such as sauces and instant soups. The ingredient is derived from sunflower, soy, rapeseed, and eggs.

The global de-oiled lecithin market was valued at $152,906.4 thousand in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach $396,524.4 thousand during 2018 to 2025.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/343/de-oiled-lecithin-market-amr

The global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented based on form, source, application, and region. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powder and granulated. Based on source, it is classified into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. As per application, it is fragmented into food, feed, and healthcare. Food is sub-segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience food, and dairy & frozen desserts. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players operating in the market include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Clarkson Grain Company, Inc.

• GIIAVA India Pvt. Ltd.

• Austrade Inc.

• Bunge Limited

• Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.

• Novastell Essential Ingredients

• DowDuPont

• STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Form

o Powdered

o Granulated

By Source

o Soy

o Sunflower

o Rapeseed

o Egg

By Application

o Food

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Convenience Food

• Dairy & Frozen Dessert

o Feed

o Healthcare

By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Saudi Arabia

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/343

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us