Dairy Herd Management Market 2020- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025

Dairy herd management is a process that manages and regulates the health & productivity of dairy animals and is viewed as a cost saving process as it implements techniques of smart farming. Dairy herd management systems offer numerous benefits such as enabling dairy farm managers to keep count of animals, inspect & respond to livestock behaviour, record their conception rate, calf age, births, and promptly detect health related issues faced by the cattle.

These management programs also include vaccination programs for prevention from diseases, parasite control measures and some blood tests too for the better management of health of the animals. Moreover, this management system is developed to increase overall efficiency and production in dairy herd farming with reduced cost and lesser time. Whereas, earlier dairy herd farming practices needed more time, labour, and high cost.

Increase in herd population and demand for milk & other dairy products such as cream, butter,and cheese in different regions are driving the market growth. The increase in government initiatives, funds/grants, venture capital management, and enhancement of complementary technologies bolsters the growth of this market. Growing technological advancement such as smartphone data application, micro-sensor technology, automated milking parlors, and robotics are becoming a common use in dairy farms. Innovation and proliferation of dairy equipment are expected to serve as another driver for this market. However, factors such as campaigns that are against unethical practices with animals and lack of professionals trained in dairy management hamper the market growth.

Milk management system and herd management software segment to forefront the dairy herd management market in the forecast period

Milk management system captured the dominant market share due to the acknowledged fact that milking is one of the major labor intensive operations, and the installation of milk management systems has significantly reduce labour hours. Replacement of milking operation along with improvement by automation and substituting elements of the operators’ work routine, thereby making the job less physically demanding and more efficient.

Herd management software is an integrated system that is also used to replace the manual labor required for operations such as waste management, milking fixed duration, and monitoring & inspecting operations so that labor worktime can be utilised elsewhere. This reduction in labor and improvement in operational efficiency is thereby improving the quality of life of farmers. Reduced labor demands, leading to higher profit margin and greater personal time, is also improving their standard of living.

North America and Europe are anticipated to contribute to major growth of this market

North America and Europe are estimated to account for significant market share due to the growing contribution of dairy industry, number of dairy cows, and large pool of dairy exports in the developed countries owing to increased consumption of dairy products.

Key Market Players

DeLaval International AB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Afimilk Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

Fullwood Packo Ltd.

SCR Engineers Ltd.

DAIRYMASTER Limited

Lely International NV

Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd.

Others

Market Segments: Dairy Herd Management Market

By Product

Automated

Milk management systems

Reproductive health management systems

Feeding/Nutrition management systems

Cattle management systems

Herd disease management systems

Standalone

On-premise software

Web-based/Cloud-based software

By Application

Milk harvesting

Feeding

Breeding

Cow comfort and heat stress management

Calf management

Health management

Others

By End User

Small-scale Dairy Farms

Large-scale Dairy Farms

Cooperative Dairy Farms

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa



