Customer Self-Service Software Market Strategic Focus with | Verint, Zendesk, Answerdash, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain, Freshworks Inc., HappyFox Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Unblu Inc. and More

Global customer self-service software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18.38% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global customer self-service software market are Microsoft, Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Avaya Inc., BMC Software Inc., Verint, Zendesk, Answerdash, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain, Freshworks Inc., HappyFox Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Unblu Inc., Recursive Labs Inc., Aptean, SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd., Moxie Software Inc., and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated among others.

Market Definition:

Customer self-service software gives the access to the information eliminating the need for the customer representatives. Various companies use it to increase their reach to the customers and provide them around the clock support when they needed. It enables companies to satisfy and retain their customers. It also allow customer to take fastest services across various channels of information. It is widely used in employee relationship management and customer relationship management. It helps to increase the revenue of the company by cutting down the major expenses and the cost

Market Drivers:

Increasing needs to develop a better customer relationship will propel the market growth

Growing numbers of developers to have ventured into the area of specialty software products in the past few years is boosting the market

Increase in productivity and reduction of operational costs is a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Less adoption of CSS technologies among organizations and lack of awareness among the customers may restrict the growth of the market

Increasing deployment of CSS tools is decreasing the personal engagement and interaction of companies with customers is restraining the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Mulesoft was acquired by Salesforce which was a major step towards the growth as it enabled customers to access their accounts, apps which enabled them to make faster decisions. It resulted in a good overall customer experiences as now they can work with more productivity due to fast availability of data

In October 2017, Healthx Inc. promulgates its association with Oracle. Healthx Inc., a giant in cloud-based digital engagement solution in the market. These solution consist of various end to end solutions such as enrollment, membership management authorizations, value based payments, claims adjudication, digital self-service, digital payer/provider/patient collaboration which are all core administration capabilities of an organization which leads to increase their work productivit

