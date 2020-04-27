Carmine Market Expected to Deliver Greater Revenue Share Motivated by Vast Product Preference during 2018-2027

The global market status for Carmine is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the carmine market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Carmine is a natural food colorant. It is derived from the shell of the female cochineal insect. This insect Dactylopus coccus costa attaches itself to specific varieties of cactus found in the semi-arid areas of Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Mexico, and The Canary Islands. It is a dye used majorly for coloring food products. This natural colorant “Carmine” is the purified form of a colorant known as cochineal. It is derived from the shell of the female cochineal insect. Carmine industry offers its services to various end users such as food processing companies, beverage industry, catering industry, and cosmetics & pharmaceutical industry. The global carmine market size was valued at $33.9 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $57.5 million by 2025.

Growth in health awareness over artificial food additives and the colors used in manufacturing, rise in need for naturally extracted carmine, and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market globally. Also, continuous R&D for low-cost carmine extraction by government and private companies fuel the market growth. However, slow adoption of carmine in developing nations, lack of awareness in undeveloped nations, and high cost associated with extraction of carmine hinder the growth of the carmine market.

The global carmine market is segmented based on form, application, end user, and region. Based on form, the market is divided into powder, liquid, and crystal. Based on application, it is classified into dairy & frozen products, food & beverages, cosmetics, bakery & confectionery, and meat products. As per end user, it is fragmented into food processing companies, beverage industry, catering industry, and cosmetics & pharmaceutical industry. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global carmine market are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

• Amerilure

• The Hershey Company

• DDW The Color House

• Sensient Colors LLC

• Proquimac

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Naturex

• colorMaker, Inc.

• Biocon

• Roha

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Form

o Powder

o Liquid

o Crystal

By Application

o Dairy & Frozen Products

o Food & Beverages

o Cosmetics

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Meat Products

By End User

o Food Processing Companies

o beverage Industry

o Catering Industry

o Cosmetics & Pharmaceutical Industry

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Denmark

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

