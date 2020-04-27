Cardio Equipment Market Size By Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends And Forecast

This Cardio Equipment market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Cardio Equipment report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global cardio fitness equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising health consciousness and increasing gyms & fitness centers are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Cardio Equipment Market By Type (Treadmill, Fitness Car, Dynamic Cycling, Climbing Machines, Others), Application (Gym, School, Community, Sports Center, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cardio Equipment Market

Cardio exercises are those exercises which are done for heart and lungs and they usually increase and decrease the heart rate and also expand the lung capacity. There main function is to make them stronger so that efficiency of the body can be improved. Strong cardio vascular system will provide more oxygen to the cells in the body and will help the body to burn more fat during the exercise. Some of the common types of the cardio equipment are dynamic cycling, climbing machine, treadmill, fitness car and others.

Top Key Players:

Amer Sports,

Cosco (India) Limited,

Nortus Fitness,

Sunsai sports & fitness,

Anson Sports,

Technogym,

Shandong Baodelong Fitness Co.,Ltd,

BODYCRAFT,

Precor Incorporated,

Into Wellness.,

COM

GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD;

Zest Fitness,

Promaxima, Cybex International, Inc,

TechFit,

Kawachi Group.

MATRIX FITNESS SOUTH AFRICA,

SportsArt,

johnsonfitness.com.,

Exigo,

SAI Works,

Rishi Industries,

MCfitness

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing obese population will drive the market growth

Rising initiatives by the government to promote healthy lifestyle will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing corporate wellness programs also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of the equipment will restrict the market growth

Growth in used fitness equipment market also accelerates the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, EnergyFit announced the launch of their new training machine Ski-Row Air+Pwr which is a dual function high intensity interval training machine. Its space saving design and flexibility make it an ideal choice for all kind of fitness facilities. It is specially designed for skiing and rowing only workouts. This launch will help the gym professionals to provide the benefits of two exercises in a single machine

In September 2018, Life Fitness Australia has partnered with Viva Leisure to equip their flagship club, Club Lime CISAC with Australia’s first cardio gear enabled by Life Fitness Apple GymKit. This equipment can be connected wirelessly with the Apple Watch so one can track their accurate measurement. They can exchange different data such as calorie burned, speed, distance, heart rate and other

Customize report of “Global Cardio Equipment Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Cardio Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Treadmill

Fitness Car

Dynamic Cycling

Climbing Machines

Others

By Application

Gym

School

Community

Sports Center

Other

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Cardio Equipment Market

Global cardio equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardio equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

