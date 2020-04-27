Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bill of Materials (BOM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
TGI
MasterControl
SMe Software
PDXpert
IQMS Manufacturing Software
Autodesk
ROBO
SiliconExpert Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Food Industry
Chemical Industry
Electronics Industry
Business Logistics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bill of Materials (BOM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bill of Materials (BOM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.5.4 Electronics Industry
1.5.5 Business Logistics
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size
2.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 TGI
12.1.1 TGI Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 TGI Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 TGI Recent Development
12.2 MasterControl
12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development
12.3 SMe Software
12.3.1 SMe Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 SMe Software Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SMe Software Recent Development
12.4 PDXpert
12.4.1 PDXpert Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 PDXpert Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PDXpert Recent Development
12.5 IQMS Manufacturing Software
12.5.1 IQMS Manufacturing Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 IQMS Manufacturing Software Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IQMS Manufacturing Software Recent Development
12.6 Autodesk
12.6.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Autodesk Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.7 ROBO
12.7.1 ROBO Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.7.4 ROBO Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ROBO Recent Development
12.8 SiliconExpert Technologies
12.8.1 SiliconExpert Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction
12.8.4 SiliconExpert Technologies Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SiliconExpert Technologies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
