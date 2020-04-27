Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bill of Materials (BOM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TGI

MasterControl

SMe Software

PDXpert

IQMS Manufacturing Software

Autodesk

ROBO

SiliconExpert Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronics Industry

Business Logistics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bill of Materials (BOM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Electronics Industry

1.5.5 Business Logistics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size

2.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 TGI

12.1.1 TGI Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.1.4 TGI Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 TGI Recent Development

12.2 MasterControl

12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.3 SMe Software

12.3.1 SMe Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.3.4 SMe Software Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SMe Software Recent Development

12.4 PDXpert

12.4.1 PDXpert Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.4.4 PDXpert Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PDXpert Recent Development

12.5 IQMS Manufacturing Software

12.5.1 IQMS Manufacturing Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.5.4 IQMS Manufacturing Software Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IQMS Manufacturing Software Recent Development

12.6 Autodesk

12.6.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Autodesk Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.7 ROBO

12.7.1 ROBO Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.7.4 ROBO Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ROBO Recent Development

12.8 SiliconExpert Technologies

12.8.1 SiliconExpert Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Introduction

12.8.4 SiliconExpert Technologies Revenue in Bill of Materials (BOM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SiliconExpert Technologies Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

