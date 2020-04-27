Baby Food Market Key Companies Profile, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast 2026 |
Global baby food market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the modern lifestyles and increase in disposable income as well as growing global urbanization which drives the market growth..
Global Baby Food Market By Product Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Mother Milk Substitute, Cereal based food, Vegetable and Fruit Purees, Frozen foods, Others), Distribution Channel (Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Health Benefit (Brain & Eye Development, Muscular Growth, Bones & Teeth Development, Blood Enhancement, Nervous System, Vascular System, Body Energy, Other Benefits), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), Type (Organic, Inorganic), Ingredients (Fats and Oils, Lactose, Protein, Flour, Flavour Enhancer, Vitamins & Minerals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Baby Food Market
Baby food is very soft consumable food other than infant formula which is specially made for four months to 2 year babies. There is a surge in the working population which has increased the demand for baby food globally. The food is usually comes in various forms such as powder, liquid and paste. The baby requires diet other than the infant formula which is completed by baby food which will ultimately develop the nervous system, brain, muscles, bone density and increases the energy. There is a rise in awareness among the people for baby foods and its benefits.
Top Key Players:
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.,
- Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited,
- FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic,
- Kraft-Heinz Inc.,
- DMK GROUP,
- Hain Celestial,
- DSM,
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
- Hero Group,
- Mead Johnson & Company LLC,
- Perrigo Company plc,
- Beech-Nut,
- Abbott,
- HiPP,
- CSC Brand LP,
- DANONE,
- Nestlé,
- Dumex
- Wyeth Nutrition
- among other.
Market Drivers:
- The rise in consumer awareness regarding adequate nutrition and various changes in the socio economic trend is driving the market growth
- There has been innovation in packaging and products which boosts the market
- The number of working women have increased which propels the market growth
- The urbanization rate has increased which has fuelled the market growth
- There is a surge in the organized retail marketing globally which has contributed to market growth
- The incidences of malnutrition has increased which has driven the market growth
Market Restraints:
- The birth rates are declining which is hampering the market growth
- In developing and under-developed countries the cost of the product is much higher which hinders the market growth
- With the lack of proper regulatory framework the safety concerns have risen which act as a restraint for the market
- The rise in the home cooking has hampered the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Asahi-Nutifood is the joint venture of Asahi Group and Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC which has launched the new range of infant food in the Vietnamese market. This launch had increased the market share of the companies and expanded their product range.
- In November 2018, Tescoplc.com has launched its new product range in baby food. The product will contain no added sugar or salt, no artificial flavouring. The organic range of pouches, enjoyment and exploration of food with health, trays and snacking encourages the experience, taste and quality at the heart of every recipe. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will deliver a new and unique product to its customer which will retain the customers for the business.
Market Segmentations:
Global Baby Food Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Distribution Channel
- Health Benefit
- Formulation
- Type
- Ingredients
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Ready to Feed Baby Food
- Mother Milk Substitute
- Cereal based food
- Vegetable and Fruit Purees
- Frozen foods
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Super markets
- Hypermarkets
- Small Grocery Retailers
- Health and Beauty Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
By Health Benefit
- Brain and Eye Development
- Muscular Growth
- Bones and Teeth Development
- Blood Enhancement
- Nervous System
- Vascular System
- Body Energy
- Other Benefits
By Formulation
- Powder
- Liquid
By Type
- Organic
- Inorganic
By Ingredients
- Fats and Oils
- Lactose
- Protein
- Flour
- Flavour Enhancer
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Others
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Baby Food Market
Global baby food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of baby food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
