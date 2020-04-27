2020 Research on Green IT Services Market: Global Forecast Analysis 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Green IT Services Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Green IT Services Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The green IT services market was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 16.63 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of sustainable sources has been a widely adopted trend as the enormous cost-savings and optimization of the resources have proved to be a favoring factor for the industry.

– The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of green IT services. Companies around the world have started improving the efficiencies of operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions.

– Due to the increase in environmental conditions and carbon footprints the companies and government have started to control and to improve the condition by the deployment of IT solutions which acts as a driver to green IT services market.

– However, the high initial costs of such services are limiting the growth of this market. Many companies and organizations have limited or no budgets for green IT resources.

Scope of the Report

Green IT also called as green computing is the study where the resources are used in an efficient way. It helps the manufactures and encourages IT departments (in government, BFSI, Industrial, and others) to produce environment-friendly products and to consider more to virtualization, power management, and proper recycling habits.

Key Market Trends

Application in IT and Telecom to Drive the Green IT Service Market

– The use of green IT services is expected to grow in the IT and Telecom industry as the number of start-ups and organizations is growing rapidly. Information technology and the telecom industry are among the leading industries utilizing the green IT services in the recent past.

– Since there is a large presence of users at social media platforms the internet traffic has elevated with significant growth and because of that storage and cloud space has to be updated with the installation of high capacity powerful servers replacing the old outdated servers. Green IT services come into the role which can utilize the same old disposing of computers products and using them in an environment-friendly manner.

– The telecom industry has recorded strong growth over the last few decades, aided by growing adoption in developing regions. They provide support for telephone systems, cabling, installation and repair, fault tracing, and survey services. Also, they make sure that the quality of the wiring installation will be longlasting and less hazardous and to replace old ones.

North America to Have Higher Market Share

– The rapidly evolving market in the North American region has a diverse group of providers for green IT services, which is led by major software and service players also the government have issued norms that promotes the practice of green IT services.

– For instance, Johnson Controls helped establish energy performance contracting in 1983 and has implemented more than 3,000 performance contracts in North America alone.

– Johnson Controls facility audits to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of the building envelope, lighting, HVAC, power management, water, and other systems.

– In North America, with the environmental regulations, rising energy costs, expanding data centers, are some of the challenges that drive the energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure to build green infrastructure which gives different approach for the entire infrastructure. Green IT services, help the systems to reduce costs, alleviate operational issues and prepare for the rapidly emerging regulatory environment.

Competitive Landscape

The major players like IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls, Green Step Solutions, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and others. The market is fragmented since the market is competitive, without any dominating player. Hence, market concentration will be low.

– May 2018 – IBM launched AI-powered enterprise marketing cloud services in India that let customers host their marketing data on the local cloud data center, giving them proximity, scalability, and helping them meet regulatory requirements.

