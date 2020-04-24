Selective Laser Sintering Equipment  Market 2020 Key vendors Analysis with Industry Opportunities: 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies,

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Report 2020″ The Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market report gives an idea about current and estimated market trends to recognize the best chances to misuse. The report presents a detailed comprehension of individual item classes so as to adjust your deals and promoting endeavors to the most recent patterns in the market. It likewise examines which classifications are playing out the best and how this is changing business sector elements. The Selective Laser Sintering Equipment report significantly illuminates the key development and constraining components which significantly focuses at the center of the market influencing the development and its improvement in either positive or negative degree.Some of the major players operating global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market are 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, XYZprinting, Inc., Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. , Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc. and many more.

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to reach USD 1413.4 million by 2025 from USD 276.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period. The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which is equipped with laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in solid structure. It uses a high-energy laser beam to fuse particle granules directly into complex. It is a thermal energy which selectively fuses region of a powder bed.

Competitive Analysis of the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Industry

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of selective laser sintering equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Farsoon Technologies and LSS (Laser sintering specialist) combined to manufacture 403P series plastic laser sintering system, which is used for stereo lithography.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Industry

Increasing demand for healthcare and medical devices.

Growing demand of 3D equipment’s in robot building.

Research and development took place to improve the prototypes for GPS products.

The growth is suppressed due to complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment’s.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using SLS printing software.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, XYZprinting, Inc., Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. , Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc. and many more.

