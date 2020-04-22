Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Silver Peak
Talari Networks
Nuage Networks
VeloCloud Networks
Versa Networks
Viptela
Riverbed Technology
Cloudgenix
Fatpipe Networks
Citrix Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software-Defined Wide Area Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Wide Area Network are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT & Telecom
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size
2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Wide Area Network Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in China
7.3 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
7.4 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in India
10.3 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
10.4 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Silver Peak
12.1.1 Silver Peak Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.1.4 Silver Peak Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Silver Peak Recent Development
12.2 Talari Networks
12.2.1 Talari Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.2.4 Talari Networks Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Talari Networks Recent Development
12.3 Nuage Networks
12.3.1 Nuage Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.3.4 Nuage Networks Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nuage Networks Recent Development
12.4 VeloCloud Networks
12.4.1 VeloCloud Networks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.4.4 VeloCloud Networks Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 VeloCloud Networks Recent Development
12.5 Versa Networks
12.5.1 Versa Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.5.4 Versa Networks Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Versa Networks Recent Development
12.6 Viptela
12.6.1 Viptela Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.6.4 Viptela Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Viptela Recent Development
12.7 Riverbed Technology
12.7.1 Riverbed Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.7.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Riverbed Technology Recent Development
12.8 Cloudgenix
12.8.1 Cloudgenix Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.8.4 Cloudgenix Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cloudgenix Recent Development
12.9 Fatpipe Networks
12.9.1 Fatpipe Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.9.4 Fatpipe Networks Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Fatpipe Networks Recent Development
12.10 Citrix Systems
12.10.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Introduction
12.10.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
