Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Smart City Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart City Business Analytics Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Microsoft
SAS
Oracle
Tableau
Salesforce
Intel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Safety
Economic Development
Transportation
Customer Service
Government Administration
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart City Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart City Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart City Business Analytics Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public Safety
1.5.3 Economic Development
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Customer Service
1.5.6 Government Administration
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size
2.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart City Business Analytics Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart City Business Analytics Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 SAS
12.4.1 SAS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAS Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 Tableau
12.6.1 Tableau Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.6.4 Tableau Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tableau Recent Development
12.7 Salesforce
12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.8 Intel
12.8.1 Intel Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction
12.8.4 Intel Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Intel Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
