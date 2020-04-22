Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Smart City Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Smart City Business Analytics Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

Oracle

Tableau

Salesforce

Intel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Economic Development

Transportation

Customer Service

Government Administration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart City Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart City Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart City Business Analytics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Public Safety

1.5.3 Economic Development

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Customer Service

1.5.6 Government Administration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size

2.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart City Business Analytics Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart City Business Analytics Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Smart City Business Analytics Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 SAS

12.4.1 SAS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAS Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Tableau

12.6.1 Tableau Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.6.4 Tableau Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tableau Recent Development

12.7 Salesforce

12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.8 Intel

12.8.1 Intel Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart City Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.8.4 Intel Revenue in Smart City Business Analytics Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Intel Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

