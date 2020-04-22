Global Land Freight Forwarding Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Land Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Freight Forwarding are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Beverage

1.5.4 Electronic

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size

2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Land Freight Forwarding Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in China

7.3 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

7.4 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in India

10.3 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

10.4 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Kuehne + Nagel

12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.2 DHL Group

12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

12.3 DB Schenker Logistics

12.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

12.4 GEODIS

12.4.1 GEODIS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development

12.5 Panalpina

12.5.1 Panalpina Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development

12.6 DSV

12.6.1 DSV Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.6.4 DSV Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DSV Recent Development

12.7 Bolloré Logistics

12.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

12.8 Expeditors

12.8.1 Expeditors Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Express

12.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

12.10 CEVA Logistics

12.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

12.11 Pantos Logistics

12.12 Agility Logistics

12.13 Hellmann

12.14 Damco

12.15 KWE

12.16 Hitachi Transport

12.17 Sankyu

12.18 Kerry Logistics

12.19 Logwin

12.20 C.H.Robinson

12.21 Yusen Logistics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

