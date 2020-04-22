Global Land Freight Forwarding Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Land Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Freight Forwarding are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)
1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Beverage
1.5.4 Electronic
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size
2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Land Freight Forwarding Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in China
7.3 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
7.4 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in India
10.3 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
10.4 India Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Land Freight Forwarding Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 DB Schenker Logistics
12.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.4 GEODIS
12.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.5 Panalpina
12.5.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.6 DSV
12.6.1 DSV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.6.4 DSV Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DSV Recent Development
12.7 Bolloré Logistics
12.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Expeditors
12.8.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.9 Nippon Express
12.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
12.10 CEVA Logistics
12.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.11 Pantos Logistics
12.12 Agility Logistics
12.13 Hellmann
12.14 Damco
12.15 KWE
12.16 Hitachi Transport
12.17 Sankyu
12.18 Kerry Logistics
12.19 Logwin
12.20 C.H.Robinson
12.21 Yusen Logistics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
