Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Next IT Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance Communications
eGain Corporation
True Image Interactive
CodeBaby Corporation
Kognito
Medrespond
Welltok
CSS Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Text-to-Speech
Voice Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Payers
Providers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Speech Recognition
1.4.3 Text-to-Speech
1.4.4 Voice Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Payers
1.5.3 Providers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size
2.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in China
7.3 China Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
7.4 China Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in India
10.3 India Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
10.4 India Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Next IT Corporation
12.1.1 Next IT Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.1.4 Next IT Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Next IT Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Nuance Communications
12.3.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.3.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.4 eGain Corporation
12.4.1 eGain Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.4.4 eGain Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 eGain Corporation Recent Development
12.5 True Image Interactive
12.5.1 True Image Interactive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.5.4 True Image Interactive Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 True Image Interactive Recent Development
12.6 CodeBaby Corporation
12.6.1 CodeBaby Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.6.4 CodeBaby Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CodeBaby Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Kognito
12.7.1 Kognito Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.7.4 Kognito Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Kognito Recent Development
12.8 Medrespond
12.8.1 Medrespond Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.8.4 Medrespond Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Medrespond Recent Development
12.9 Welltok
12.9.1 Welltok Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.9.4 Welltok Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Welltok Recent Development
12.10 CSS Corporation
12.10.1 CSS Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.10.4 CSS Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CSS Corporation Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
