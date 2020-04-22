Global Data Governance Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Data Governance Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

erwin

OneSoft Connect

DATUM

Alteryx

The Synercon Group

Informatica

SAP

Alfresco

IDERA

Collibra

FileFacets

ObservePoint

Acaveo

Asigra

Coworkshop Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Governance Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size

2.2 Data Governance Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Data Governance Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Governance Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Governance Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Governance Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Governance Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Data Governance Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Governance Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Governance Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Governance Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 erwin

12.1.1 erwin Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.1.4 erwin Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 erwin Recent Development

12.2 OneSoft Connect

12.2.1 OneSoft Connect Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.2.4 OneSoft Connect Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 OneSoft Connect Recent Development

12.3 DATUM

12.3.1 DATUM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.3.4 DATUM Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DATUM Recent Development

12.4 Alteryx

12.4.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.4.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alteryx Recent Development

12.5 The Synercon Group

12.5.1 The Synercon Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.5.4 The Synercon Group Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 The Synercon Group Recent Development

12.6 Informatica

12.6.1 Informatica Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.6.4 Informatica Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Informatica Recent Development

12.7 SAP

12.7.1 SAP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP Recent Development

12.8 Alfresco

12.8.1 Alfresco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.8.4 Alfresco Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Alfresco Recent Development

12.9 IDERA

12.9.1 IDERA Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.9.4 IDERA Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 IDERA Recent Development

12.10 Collibra

12.10.1 Collibra Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Governance Software Introduction

12.10.4 Collibra Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Collibra Recent Development

12.11 FileFacets

12.12 ObservePoint

12.13 Acaveo

12.14 Asigra

12.15 Coworkshop Solutions

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

