Global Data Governance Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Data Governance Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
erwin
OneSoft Connect
DATUM
Alteryx
The Synercon Group
Informatica
SAP
Alfresco
IDERA
Collibra
FileFacets
ObservePoint
Acaveo
Asigra
Coworkshop Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Governance Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size
2.2 Data Governance Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Governance Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Governance Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Governance Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Governance Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Governance Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Data Governance Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Governance Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Governance Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Data Governance Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Data Governance Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Data Governance Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 erwin
12.1.1 erwin Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.1.4 erwin Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 erwin Recent Development
12.2 OneSoft Connect
12.2.1 OneSoft Connect Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.2.4 OneSoft Connect Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 OneSoft Connect Recent Development
12.3 DATUM
12.3.1 DATUM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.3.4 DATUM Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DATUM Recent Development
12.4 Alteryx
12.4.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.4.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alteryx Recent Development
12.5 The Synercon Group
12.5.1 The Synercon Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.5.4 The Synercon Group Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 The Synercon Group Recent Development
12.6 Informatica
12.6.1 Informatica Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.6.4 Informatica Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.7 SAP
12.7.1 SAP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP Recent Development
12.8 Alfresco
12.8.1 Alfresco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.8.4 Alfresco Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Alfresco Recent Development
12.9 IDERA
12.9.1 IDERA Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.9.4 IDERA Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 IDERA Recent Development
12.10 Collibra
12.10.1 Collibra Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.10.4 Collibra Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Collibra Recent Development
12.11 FileFacets
12.12 ObservePoint
12.13 Acaveo
12.14 Asigra
12.15 Coworkshop Solutions
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
