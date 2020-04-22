Global Blockchain Technology Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Blockchain Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

IBM Corporation

R3

Chain Inc

Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)

Ripple

Digital Asset Holdings

Credits

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Non-financial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public Blockchain

1.4.3 Private Blockchain

1.4.4 Consortium Blockchain

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Non-financial Sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size

2.2 Blockchain Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

12.2.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 R3

12.4.1 RChapter Three: Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.4.4 RChapter Three: Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 RChapter Three: Recent Development

12.5 Chain Inc

12.5.1 Chain Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Chain Inc Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Chain Inc Recent Development

12.6 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)

12.6.1 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Recent Development

12.7 Ripple

12.7.1 Ripple Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Ripple Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ripple Recent Development

12.8 Digital Asset Holdings

12.8.1 Digital Asset Holdings Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Digital Asset Holdings Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Digital Asset Holdings Recent Development

12.9 Credits

12.9.1 Credits Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Credits Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Credits Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

