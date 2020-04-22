Global Blockchain Technology Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Blockchain Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Blockchain Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
IBM Corporation
R3
Chain Inc
Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)
Ripple
Digital Asset Holdings
Credits
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Consortium Blockchain
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Non-financial Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Blockchain
1.4.3 Private Blockchain
1.4.4 Consortium Blockchain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Non-financial Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size
2.2 Blockchain Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Blockchain Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Blockchain Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Blockchain Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Blockchain Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Blockchain Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Blockchain Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
12.2.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 R3
12.4.1 RChapter Three: Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.4.4 RChapter Three: Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 RChapter Three: Recent Development
12.5 Chain Inc
12.5.1 Chain Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Chain Inc Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Chain Inc Recent Development
12.6 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)
12.6.1 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Consensus Systems (ConsenSys) Recent Development
12.7 Ripple
12.7.1 Ripple Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Ripple Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ripple Recent Development
12.8 Digital Asset Holdings
12.8.1 Digital Asset Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Digital Asset Holdings Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Digital Asset Holdings Recent Development
12.9 Credits
12.9.1 Credits Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Blockchain Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Credits Revenue in Blockchain Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Credits Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
