Global Biopreservation Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2026|BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems

Global biopreservation market is estimated to reach USD 7206.06 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, advanced biobanking and growing trends of conservative cord blood stem cells of newborn.

This biopreservation market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of healthcare industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the healthcare industry. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Princeton CryoTech, Biomatrica, Inc., Chart Industries, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Atlanta Biologics Inc., Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation, QIAGEN, VWR International, LLC, Biogenics, Inc. and among others.

Market Drivers

Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market

Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market

Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Biopreservation Market

By Products

(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements },

Biopreservation Equipment

{ Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),

Biospecimen

(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),

Application

(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),

End User

(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),

Cell Providers

(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),

Services

(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The insights provided in this biopreservation market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

