Global Air Transport MRO Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Air Transport MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transport MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Air Transport MRO market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
China National Aviation Holding Company
AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC
Air France-KLM SA
General Electric Company
Delta Air Lines, Inc
Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.
John Swire & Sons HK Ltd
MTU Aero Engines AG
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine
Components
Line
Airframe
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrowbody Jet
Widebody Jet
Turboprop
Regional Jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Air Transport MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Air Transport MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transport MRO are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Engine
1.4.3 Components
1.4.4 Line
1.4.5 Airframe
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Narrowbody Jet
1.5.3 Widebody Jet
1.5.4 Turboprop
1.5.5 Regional Jet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size
2.2 Air Transport MRO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Air Transport MRO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Air Transport MRO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Air Transport MRO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Air Transport MRO Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Air Transport MRO Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Air Transport MRO Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in China
7.3 China Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
7.4 China Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in India
10.3 India Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
10.4 India Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 China National Aviation Holding Company
12.1.1 China National Aviation Holding Company Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.1.4 China National Aviation Holding Company Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 China National Aviation Holding Company Recent Development
12.2 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC
12.2.1 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.2.4 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Recent Development
12.3 Air France-KLM SA
12.3.1 Air France-KLM SA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.3.4 Air France-KLM SA Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Air France-KLM SA Recent Development
12.4 General Electric Company
12.4.1 General Electric Company Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.4.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.5 Delta Air Lines, Inc
12.5.1 Delta Air Lines, Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.5.4 Delta Air Lines, Inc Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Delta Air Lines, Inc Recent Development
12.6 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.
12.6.1 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.6.4 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Recent Development
12.7 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd
12.7.1 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.7.4 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Recent Development
12.8 MTU Aero Engines AG
12.8.1 MTU Aero Engines AG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.8.4 MTU Aero Engines AG Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines AG Recent Development
12.9 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
12.9.1 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction
12.9.4 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
