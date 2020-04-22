Global Air Transport MRO Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Air Transport MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transport MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Air Transport MRO market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China National Aviation Holding Company

AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC

Air France-KLM SA

General Electric Company

Delta Air Lines, Inc

Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.

John Swire & Sons HK Ltd

MTU Aero Engines AG

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine

Components

Line

Airframe

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrowbody Jet

Widebody Jet

Turboprop

Regional Jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Transport MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Transport MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transport MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Engine

1.4.3 Components

1.4.4 Line

1.4.5 Airframe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Narrowbody Jet

1.5.3 Widebody Jet

1.5.4 Turboprop

1.5.5 Regional Jet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size

2.2 Air Transport MRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Air Transport MRO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Air Transport MRO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Air Transport MRO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Air Transport MRO Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Air Transport MRO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Air Transport MRO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in China

7.3 China Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

7.4 China Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in India

10.3 India Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

10.4 India Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Air Transport MRO Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 China National Aviation Holding Company

12.1.1 China National Aviation Holding Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.1.4 China National Aviation Holding Company Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 China National Aviation Holding Company Recent Development

12.2 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC

12.2.1 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.2.4 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC Recent Development

12.3 Air France-KLM SA

12.3.1 Air France-KLM SA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.3.4 Air France-KLM SA Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Air France-KLM SA Recent Development

12.4 General Electric Company

12.4.1 General Electric Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.4.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.5 Delta Air Lines, Inc

12.5.1 Delta Air Lines, Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.5.4 Delta Air Lines, Inc Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Delta Air Lines, Inc Recent Development

12.6 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.

12.6.1 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.6.4 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. Recent Development

12.7 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd

12.7.1 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.7.4 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 John Swire & Sons HK Ltd Recent Development

12.8 MTU Aero Engines AG

12.8.1 MTU Aero Engines AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.8.4 MTU Aero Engines AG Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines AG Recent Development

12.9 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

12.9.1 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Air Transport MRO Introduction

12.9.4 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Revenue in Air Transport MRO Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

