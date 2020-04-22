Air Taxi Market Future Innovations in-depth : Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Beechcraft Corporation, Imagine Air

The Air Taxi Market report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to flow, spending, the purpose of the visits and main destination markets. The Air Taxi Market report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Air Taxi Market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the India outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 32 nations. Air Taxi Market Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the Market.

The major players in the global air taxi market are Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Dassault Aviation, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Beechcraft Corporation, Imagine Air, PROPAIR, Airstream Jets Inc., SKYMAX, DigiSky Srl, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Joby Aviation, DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Kitty Hawk Corporation, Neva Aerospace, Bell Textron Inc., Pipistrel and Aurora Flight Sciences.

Air Taxi Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 70.02 billion by 2028. One of the key factors such as increasing efforts on providing access to urban areas, and government initiatives refer to to smart city projects drive the air taxi travel market. Increasing traffic congestion in developed countries is one of the major drivers in the growth of this market.

Air Taxi Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 70.02 billion by 2028.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Component

Hardware

Software & Services

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type

Multicopter

Side-By-Side

Tilt wing

Tilt Rotor

Others

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Propulsion System

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Passenger Capacity

One

Two

Four

Six

Fifteen

Thirty

Executive Summary: Air Taxi Market

Chapter 1 About the Air Taxi Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Air Taxi Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Air Taxi Market Forecast through 2028

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

Tables and figures

Reasons To Buy This Air Taxi Market Report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Air Taxi market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Air Taxi is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

