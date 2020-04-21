Wheat Protein Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025: ADM, Cargill, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Manildra Group, Roquette, Glico Nutrition, Kröner-Stärke, others

Wheat Protein Market: Inclusive Insight

The Wheat Protein Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2025, from USD 2.04 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Wheat Protein Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Wheat Protein market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: ADM, Cargill, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Manildra Group, Roquette, Glico Nutrition, Kröner-Stärke, Tereos Syrol, Crespel & Deiters, Cropenergies, nutra healthcare, rettenmaier india pvt. Ltd, aster life science and Gluten Y Almidones Industriales, among others.

Wheat Protein Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product(Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein) By Application(Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs & Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the wheat protein market in the next 8 years. Wheat protein has many applications in cosmetics industry as an emulsifier. Presence of gluten in wheat protein, as an emulsifier, has led its application in the cosmetics industries.

Rising incidences of diabetes and obesity have further increased adoption of wheat protein, as it is low in calorie content, and keep the blood-glucose level regulated with weight reduction. Nowadays, consumers prefer healthy substitute over high calorie products; this will encourage adoption of wheat protein owing to their high nutritional value in food products.

Wheat protein has been observed to be popular among sportsmen & gym-obsessed individuals. In order to enhance strength and gain muscles. Increased consumption of wheat protein in animal feed will also stoke its demand across the globe in the coming years. Consumer inclinations towards meat-free diets are a major driving factor for adoption of many plant-derived proteins like wheat protein. Wheat protein has various applications in industries, owing to its numerous functions including tenderizing, structure enhancement, dough conditioning, aeration, adhesion, foaming, whipping, and film formation. Limited supply and high cost of wheat is expected to hamper the growth of the industry. Presence of gluten in wheat can cause disease intolerance in humans, which is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Nutritional benefits for lactose intolerant and health- & fitness-conscious consumers

Applications increasing for wheat protein in various end-user industries

Rising consumer preference for meat analogs.

Increased consumption of plant-based protein diets to mitigate the incidence of type 2 diabetes.

Increasing gluten intolerance and gluten-free diets.

