“Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in the UAE – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the UAE reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the UAE reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the UAE economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the UAE reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of the UAE reinsurance industry.

– Comparison of UAE reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the UAE economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– UAE insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– UAE reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Distribution channels deployed by UAE reinsurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the UAE.

– It provides historical values for the UAE reinsurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the UAE reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the UAE reinsurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in the UAE.

– It profiles the top reinsurance companies in the UAE, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the UAE reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the UAE reinsurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the UAE insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

