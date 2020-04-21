Security Orchestration Market Global In-depth analysis, Key Insights, Business Overview and Scope till 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Security Orchestration Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Security Orchestration Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The security orchestration market has registered a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The implementation of security orchestration across various organizations can help to manage security alerts and prevent severe cyber-attacks. As the sophistication level in cyber-attacks is increasing, security vendors are trying to develop better orchestration platforms to provide proactive, as well as holistic security architecture to handle critical business applications.

– Increase in the security breaches & occurrences due to dramatic growth in the BYOD trend affecting SMEs along with the rapid deployment & development of cloud-based solutions is fueling the application of security orchestration among various organizations.

– The rise in the application of network forensics is expected to drive the market demand as more and more companies are adopting the security orchestration platform to monitor and manage their computer network traffic.

– Growing adoption of various IT enabled services & solutions due to the growing popularity of connected devices has further boosted the amount of data generated daily subsequently resulting in vast scope for potential vulnerabilities that need effective management as well as containment.

Scope of the Report

Security orchestration is the method of connecting security tools and integrating diverse security systems by the help of a connected layer that streamlines security processes and powers security automation. It joins disparate cybersecurity technologies and processes for simpler, more effective security operations, having multiple security tools in place to prevent, detect and remediate threats.

Security orchestration empowers organizations to automatically respond to security alerts, thereby leveraging over deep technology integrations with existing tools, which are able to rapidly gather contextual alert data from various sources, analyze the security intelligence, and recommend a course of action to execute the required preventative actions with automation.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecommunication Sector is Projected to Record Significant Growth

– As the IT sector is growing day by day, the network architecture and network complexity are also becoming denser in nature, due to which organizations are continuously undertaking frequent changes in order to strengthen their network architecture according to business needs. To overcome these issues, organizations need a single security solution, which can easily adopt the network changes and can easily manage the network complexity through a single console.

– The security vendors across the telecom sector are trying to develop their orchestration platforms in order to provide advanced security to the critical business applications owing to the rise in the cyber attacks across the emerging market.

– Moreover, with the proliferation of cloud computing and the data-on-demand generation across data centers, the technology environment has become so critical that many organizations are creating their business plan around the capabilities of IT premises. With the help of powerful security management suites, IT companies are able to orchestrate the automated security platform across application-centric solutions for managing complex policies across firewalls and related security infrastructure.

North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share

– North America dominates the security orchestration market owing to the existence of a large number of prominent security orchestration vendors across the region, such as IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Cisco System Inc., FireEye Inc. among others.

– The growing end-user industries coupled along with the government expenditure towards critical and important infrastructure along with the well-established research & development center and demand for cutting-edge security technology across the region is expected to drive the market growth.

– Industries such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations, hold databases of sensitive information, are preferred targets for hackers, owing to huge information contained. To safeguard such critical data, there is a need for robust intrusion protection and security solutions, along with suitable network security solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The security orchestration market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Moreover, due to the emergence of the cloud network segment, most of the companies are increasing their SOAR market presence, thereby tapping customers across the subsequent markets.

– April 2019 – Swimlane announced its launch of Channel Program and Technical Alliances Program. The SOAR solution is also now available on Linux with support for Docker and Kubernetes, allowing for an improved DevSecOps approach to cybersecurity.

– March 2019 – RSA unveiled the newest version of its market-leading SIEM, RSA NetWitness Platform, which features machine learning models based on deep endpoint observations to rapidly detect anomalies in user’s behavior to uncover evolving threats. This announcement furthers RSA’s strategy to help customers take a unified, phased approach in managing digital risk, an ever-increasing challenge faced by organizations with ambitious digital transformation initiatives.

Table of Contents

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.3 Government & Defence

5.2.4 E-Commerce

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.3 DXC Technology Company

6.1.4 Cisco System Inc.

6.1.5 Swimlane LLC

6.1.6 RSA Security LLC

6.1.7 FireEye Inc.

6.1.8 DFLabs SpA

6.1.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Siemplify Ltd.

6.1.11 Accenture PLC

6.1.12 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.13 Cyberbit Ltd.

6.1.14 Forescout Technologies Inc.

…………..Continued

