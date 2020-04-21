Sack Kraft Paper Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future | WestRock Company; Nordic Paper; BillerudKorsnäs; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; others

Sack Kraft Paper Market: Inclusive Insight

The Sack Kraft Paper Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Sack Kraft Paper market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: WestRock Company; Nordic Paper; BillerudKorsnäs; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Smurfit Kappa; International Paper; Forest Company; SCG PACKAGING; Oji Holdings Corporation; Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A. among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Sack Kraft Paper Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Sack Kraft Paper Industry market:

– The Sack Kraft Paper Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Sack Kraft Paper Market By Color Grade (White, Brown), Grade (Kraft, Semi-Extensible, Extensible, Others), Product (Natural, Bleached), Packaging Type (Open Mouth Sack, Valve Sack, Others), End-User (Cement & Building Materials, Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Food, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global sack kraft paper market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 44.96 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for products for packaging having high strength, durability and providing other various features such as printability, porosity and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions

Significant growth undergoing in the building & construction sector is also expected to boost the adoption rate of the market

Presence of stringent regulations and banning of plastics use in various developed countries is also expected to boost the adoption rate

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large scale deforestation for the manufacturing of the product are factors restricting the growth of the market

Availability of alternative packaging solutions such as flexible IBCs, bulk bags, plastic materials is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, WestRock Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. Once integrated into WestRock’s business they will be able to provide greater opportunities and solutions relating to the paper and packaging offerings. This acquisition will also improve the presence of WestRock Company in the United States region providing greater revenue streams.

In November 2016, Tolko Industries Ltd. announced that they had completed the sale of their pulp, paper and sawmill production site situated in Manitoba, Canada to Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd. Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd. will also acquire the employees of the mill and will help in keeping the mill operational

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Sack Kraft Paper Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Sack Kraft Paper Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Revenue by Regions

– Sack Kraft Paper Industry Consumption by Regions

Sack Kraft Paper Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Production by Type

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Revenue by Type

– Sack Kraft Paper Industry Price by Type

Sack Kraft Paper Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Sack Kraft Paper Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Sack Kraft Paper Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Sack Kraft Paper Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Sack Kraft Paper Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Sack Kraft Paper industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

