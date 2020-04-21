Retail Banking Market Dynamics: UK 2020

Margins and profitability among UK banks have started to decline due to macroeconomic factors and increased competition. However, consumer credit and mortgages are still expected to grow at a moderate rate. The Big Four – Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC, and RBS Group – are facing a serious challenge to their dominance in individual product areas.

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the UK retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Lloyds Banking Group

Nationwide

Santander

RBS Group

Barclays

HSBC

Coventry Building Society

TSB

Virgin Money

Clydesdale Bank

Yorkshire Building Society

The Co-operative Bank

Skipton Building Society

Leeds Building Society

Tesco Bank

OneSavings Bank

Metro Bank

Principality Building Society

Sainsbury’s Bank

Paragon Bank

Shawbrook Bank

Secure Trust Bank

Scope

Reasons to buy

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains/ losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Table of Contents

Competitor Financial Performance

Competitor Market Share

Economic Overview

Market Size & Forecasts

Average Annual Wages, Household Savings Rate, GDP growth rate.

Retail Deposit Balances & CAGR, Credit Card Balances & CAGR, Personal Loan Gross Advances & CAGR, Personal Loan Balances Outstanding & CAGR, Mortgage Gross Advances & CAGR, Mortgage Balances Outstanding & CAGR.

Market shares of competitors in Retail Deposits, Credit Cards, Mortgage Market and Personal Loans.

Average Net Interest Margin, Average Return-on-Assets, Average Cost-to-Income Ratio and Competitor level ROA, Net Interest Margin, Net Interest Income % of Net Income, and Cost -to-Income Ratio.

Appendix

