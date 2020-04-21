Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Hong Kong 2020

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Hong Kong ”, report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Hong Kong retail banking market.

The personal loan and retail deposits markets in Hong Kong reported strong growth during 2013-17, but are expected to decelerate going forward. The credit card market is expected to show moderate growth during 2018-22 compared with the preceding five-year period, while the mortgage market is expected to decline slightly. Hong Kong banks are the most profitable when compared with their peers in China and Singapore. Their operating efficiency is also higher.

Top Companies Mentioned:

ICBC

OCBC Wing Hang Bank

Hang Seng Bank

Bank of China

HSBC

Standard Chartered

Bank of Communications

Bank of East Asia

Citibank

Public Bank

DBS

It provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope

– Among the top banks in the retail deposits market, HSBC lost the most market share over 2013-17.

– Public Bank outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in personal loan balances in 2017.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% over 2018-22.

Important key points of this research report:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

