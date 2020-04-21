Retail Banking Market Dynamics: France – 2020

France’s retail deposits and mortgage markets performed well during 2013-17, but are expected to perform sluggishly over the next five years. Conversely, the credit card market fell during 2013-17 but is expected to slowly recover. France ranked among the countries with the lowest interest margins and profits in Europe between 2013 and 2017. The cost-to-income ratio remained high in France.

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the French retail banking market. It provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope

– Credit Agricole, which leads the retail mortgage market in France, increased its market share the most in 2017.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% over 2018-22.

– Mortgage balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% over 2018-22.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Credit Agricole

Caisses d’Epargne

Societe Generale

Groupe BCPE (Banque Populaire)

BNP Paribas

Credit Mutuel – CIC

LCL

Banque Postale

HSBC

Some Key Point From Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

