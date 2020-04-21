Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Canada 2020

Bank margins in Canada are on a downward trend, but are still well above comparable markets. Cost-to-income ratios have remained flat since 2010. Growth in credit card balances and mortgages will remain strong, although growth in personal loan balances will slow significantly between 2018 and 2022.

The report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the Canadian retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2332437

Scope

– Capital One and National Bank registered the best financial performance.

– Compound annual growth rates for mortgage balances and credit card balances are expected to remain above 5% for 2018-22.

– Desjardins was the only provider to hold or gain market share in all four product areas between 2016 and 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains/losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Key Companies Mentioned:

TD Canada Trust

RBC

Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal

CIBC

National Bank

Desjardins

ATB

Laurentian Bank

HSBC

Canadian Western Bank

Capital One

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2332437

Key Point From TOC

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix