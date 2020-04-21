Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Canada 2020

Bank margins in Canada are on a downward trend, but are still well above comparable markets. Cost-to-income ratios have remained flat since 2010. Growth in credit card balances and mortgages will remain strong, although growth in personal loan balances will slow significantly between 2018 and 2022.
The report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the Canadian retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into –
– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.
– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.
– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.
Scope
– Capital One and National Bank registered the best financial performance.
– Compound annual growth rates for mortgage balances and credit card balances are expected to remain above 5% for 2018-22.
– Desjardins was the only provider to hold or gain market share in all four product areas between 2016 and 2017.
Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.
Track competitor gains/losses in market share.
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Key Companies Mentioned:
TD Canada Trust
RBC
Scotiabank
Bank of Montreal
CIBC
National Bank
Desjardins
ATB
Laurentian Bank
HSBC
Canadian Western Bank
Capital One
Key Point From TOC
Macroeconomic Overview
Retail Deposits
Credit Cards
Personal Loans
Mortgages
Financial Ratios Market Average
Competitor Financial Performance
Appendix
