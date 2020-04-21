Ransomware Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Ransomware Protection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2295121

The key players covered in this study

Intel Security(US)

Symantec Corporation(US)

Trend Micro(Japan)

FireEye(US)

Sophos(UK)

Bitdefender(Romania)

Kaspersky Lab(Russia)

Malwarebytes(US)

Zscaler(US)

SentinelOne(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone anti-ransomware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection

Web protection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ransomware Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ransomware-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Standalone anti-ransomware software

1.4.3 Secure web gateways

1.4.4 Application control

1.4.5 IDS/IPS

1.4.6 Web filtering

1.4.7 Threat intelligence

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Network protection

1.5.3 Endpoint protection

1.5.4 Email protection

1.5.5 Database protection

1.5.6 Web protection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size

2.2 Ransomware Protection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Ransomware Protection Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ransomware Protection Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ransomware Protection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ransomware Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ransomware Protection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ransomware Protection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in China

7.3 China Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in India

10.3 India Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel Security(US)

12.1.1 Intel Security(US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Security(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel Security(US) Recent Development

12.2 Symantec Corporation(US)

12.2.1 Symantec Corporation(US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.2.4 Symantec Corporation(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Symantec Corporation(US) Recent Development

12.3 Trend Micro(Japan)

12.3.1 Trend Micro(Japan) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.3.4 Trend Micro(Japan) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Trend Micro(Japan) Recent Development

12.4 FireEye(US)

12.4.1 FireEye(US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.4.4 FireEye(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FireEye(US) Recent Development

12.5 Sophos(UK)

12.5.1 Sophos(UK) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.5.4 Sophos(UK) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Sophos(UK) Recent Development

12.6 Bitdefender(Romania)

12.6.1 Bitdefender(Romania) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.6.4 Bitdefender(Romania) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bitdefender(Romania) Recent Development

12.7 Kaspersky Lab(Russia)

12.7.1 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.7.4 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Recent Development

12.8 Malwarebytes(US)

12.8.1 Malwarebytes(US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.8.4 Malwarebytes(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Malwarebytes(US) Recent Development

12.9 Zscaler(US)

12.9.1 Zscaler(US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.9.4 Zscaler(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zscaler(US) Recent Development

12.10 SentinelOne(US)

12.10.1 SentinelOne(US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction

12.10.4 SentinelOne(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SentinelOne(US) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2295121

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155