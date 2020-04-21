Ransomware Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Ransomware Protection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intel Security(US)
Symantec Corporation(US)
Trend Micro(Japan)
FireEye(US)
Sophos(UK)
Bitdefender(Romania)
Kaspersky Lab(Russia)
Malwarebytes(US)
Zscaler(US)
SentinelOne(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone anti-ransomware software
Secure web gateways
Application control
IDS/IPS
Web filtering
Threat intelligence
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Network protection
Endpoint protection
Email protection
Database protection
Web protection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ransomware Protection are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone anti-ransomware software
1.4.3 Secure web gateways
1.4.4 Application control
1.4.5 IDS/IPS
1.4.6 Web filtering
1.4.7 Threat intelligence
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Network protection
1.5.3 Endpoint protection
1.5.4 Email protection
1.5.5 Database protection
1.5.6 Web protection
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size
2.2 Ransomware Protection Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Ransomware Protection Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ransomware Protection Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ransomware Protection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ransomware Protection Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ransomware Protection Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ransomware Protection Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in China
7.3 China Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in India
10.3 India Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ransomware Protection Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel Security(US)
12.1.1 Intel Security(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Security(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intel Security(US) Recent Development
12.2 Symantec Corporation(US)
12.2.1 Symantec Corporation(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.2.4 Symantec Corporation(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Symantec Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.3 Trend Micro(Japan)
12.3.1 Trend Micro(Japan) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.3.4 Trend Micro(Japan) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Trend Micro(Japan) Recent Development
12.4 FireEye(US)
12.4.1 FireEye(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.4.4 FireEye(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FireEye(US) Recent Development
12.5 Sophos(UK)
12.5.1 Sophos(UK) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.5.4 Sophos(UK) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sophos(UK) Recent Development
12.6 Bitdefender(Romania)
12.6.1 Bitdefender(Romania) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.6.4 Bitdefender(Romania) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bitdefender(Romania) Recent Development
12.7 Kaspersky Lab(Russia)
12.7.1 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.7.4 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Kaspersky Lab(Russia) Recent Development
12.8 Malwarebytes(US)
12.8.1 Malwarebytes(US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.8.4 Malwarebytes(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Malwarebytes(US) Recent Development
12.9 Zscaler(US)
12.9.1 Zscaler(US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.9.4 Zscaler(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zscaler(US) Recent Development
12.10 SentinelOne(US)
12.10.1 SentinelOne(US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ransomware Protection Introduction
12.10.4 SentinelOne(US) Revenue in Ransomware Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SentinelOne(US) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
