Psychedelic Drugs Market 2020-2026 is Booming || Key Players – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V.

Psychedelic Drugs Market 2020-2026
Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
Market Definition: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.
According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.
Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Drugs
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Distribution Channel
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Psychedelic Drugs Market:
- In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme
- In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression
Primary Respondents : Psychedelic Drugs Market
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Psychedelic Drugs market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Psychedelic Drugs Market
