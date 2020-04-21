Next-Generation OSS and BSS Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Next-Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.
OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services.
Communication Service Providers (CSPs) demand real-time billing for consumers and the associated revenue management which is possible with the help of next-generation OSS and BSS solutions. In addition, CSP’s are also measuring customer experience and predicting the consumer churn accordingly using next generation OSS and BSS. Furthermore, these solutions are transforming CSP’s business operation and enhancing their growth. All these are the significant drivers for fueling the growth of the next generation OSS and BSS market over the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Next-Generation OSS & BSS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Amdocs
Capgemini
CSG System
HPE
Huawei
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cable & Satellite
Fixed & Wireless
Mobile
MVNO/MVNE
Market segment by Application, split into
Revenue Management
Service Fulfilment
Service Assurance
Customer Management
Network Management Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation OSS & BSS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cable & Satellite
1.4.3 Fixed & Wireless
1.4.4 Mobile
1.4.5 MVNO/MVNE
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Revenue Management
1.5.3 Service Fulfilment
1.5.4 Service Assurance
1.5.5 Customer Management
1.5.6 Network Management Systems
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
2.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next-Generation OSS & BSS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in China
7.3 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
7.4 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in India
10.3 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
10.4 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Amdocs
12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.3 Capgemini
12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.4 CSG System
12.4.1 CSG System Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.4.4 CSG System Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CSG System Recent Development
12.5 HPE
12.5.1 HPE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.5.4 HPE Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 HPE Recent Development
12.6 Huawei
12.6.1 Huawei Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
