Description

Market Overview

The global Email Encryption market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3376.9 million by 2025, from USD 2236.4 million in 2019.

The Email Encryption market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Email Encryption market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Email Encryption market has been segmented into:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application, Email Encryption has been segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Email Encryption market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Email Encryption markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Email Encryption market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Email Encryption market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Email Encryption Market Share Analysis

Email Encryption competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Email Encryption sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Email Encryption sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Email Encryption are:

Hewlett-Packard

Proofpoint

Mcafee (Intel)

Symantec Corporation

Sophos

Cisco Systems

Entrust

Microsoft

Trend Micro

ZIX Corporation

Table of Contents

1 Email Encryption Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Email Encryption

1.2 Classification of Email Encryption by Type

1.2.1 Global Email Encryption Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Email Encryption Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global Email Encryption Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Email Encryption Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 IT and Telecom

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Manufacturing

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Email Encryption Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Email Encryption Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Email Encryption (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Email Encryption Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Email Encryption Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Email Encryption Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Email Encryption Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Email Encryption Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Hewlett-Packard

2.1.1 Hewlett-Packard Details

2.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Hewlett-Packard SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Product and Services

2.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Proofpoint

2.2.1 Proofpoint Details

2.2.2 Proofpoint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Proofpoint SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Proofpoint Product and Services

2.2.5 Proofpoint Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mcafee (Intel)

2.3.1 Mcafee (Intel) Details

2.3.2 Mcafee (Intel) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Mcafee (Intel) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mcafee (Intel) Product and Services

2.3.5 Mcafee (Intel) Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Symantec Corporation

2.4.1 Symantec Corporation Details

2.4.2 Symantec Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Symantec Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Symantec Corporation Product and Services

2.4.5 Symantec Corporation Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sophos

2.5.1 Sophos Details

2.5.2 Sophos Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Sophos SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sophos Product and Services

2.5.5 Sophos Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cisco Systems

2.6.1 Cisco Systems Details

2.6.2 Cisco Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Cisco Systems SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Cisco Systems Product and Services

2.6.5 Cisco Systems Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Entrust

2.7.1 Entrust Details

2.7.2 Entrust Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Entrust SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Entrust Product and Services

2.7.5 Entrust Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Microsoft

2.8.1 Microsoft Details

2.8.2 Microsoft Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Microsoft SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Microsoft Product and Services

2.8.5 Microsoft Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Trend Micro

2.9.1 Trend Micro Details

2.9.2 Trend Micro Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Trend Micro SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Trend Micro Product and Services

2.9.5 Trend Micro Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 ZIX Corporation

2.10.1 ZIX Corporation Details

2.10.2 ZIX Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 ZIX Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 ZIX Corporation Product and Services

2.10.5 ZIX Corporation Email Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Email Encryption Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Email Encryption Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Email Encryption Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Email Encryption Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Email Encryption Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Email Encryption Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Email Encryption Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Email Encryption Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Email Encryption Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Email Encryption Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Email Encryption Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Email Encryption Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Email Encryption by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Email Encryption Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Email Encryption Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Email Encryption Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Email Encryption Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-Premises Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cloud Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Email Encryption Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Email Encryption Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Email Encryption Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 BFSI Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Government Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 IT and Telecom Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Education Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Email Encryption Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Email Encryption Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Email Encryption Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Email Encryption Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Email Encryption Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Email Encryption Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Email Encryption Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Email Encryption Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

