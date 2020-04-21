Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377050
The key players covered in this study
KVT-Fastening
Hilti
AFI Industries
Araymond
Rockwell Automation
Van Meter
Alpha Assembly Solution
ATS Automation
Cogiscan
Boltfast
Ornit Blind Rivets
Champion Charter
Sherex
RV Evans
Bossard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fastening Equipment
Assembly Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Light Industry
Heavy Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-fastening-and-assembly-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fastening Equipment
1.4.3 Assembly Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Light Industry
1.5.3 Heavy Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size
2.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 KVT-Fastening
12.1.1 KVT-Fastening Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 KVT-Fastening Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 KVT-Fastening Recent Development
12.2 Hilti
12.2.1 Hilti Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 Hilti Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hilti Recent Development
12.3 AFI Industries
12.3.1 AFI Industries Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 AFI Industries Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 AFI Industries Recent Development
12.4 Araymond
12.4.1 Araymond Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 Araymond Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Araymond Recent Development
12.5 Rockwell Automation
12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.6 Van Meter
12.6.1 Van Meter Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.6.4 Van Meter Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Van Meter Recent Development
12.7 Alpha Assembly Solution
12.7.1 Alpha Assembly Solution Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.7.4 Alpha Assembly Solution Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Alpha Assembly Solution Recent Development
12.8 ATS Automation
12.8.1 ATS Automation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.8.4 ATS Automation Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ATS Automation Recent Development
12.9 Cogiscan
12.9.1 Cogiscan Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.9.4 Cogiscan Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cogiscan Recent Development
12.10 Boltfast
12.10.1 Boltfast Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction
12.10.4 Boltfast Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Boltfast Recent Development
12.11 Ornit Blind Rivets
12.12 Champion Charter
12.13 Sherex
12.14 RV Evans
12.15 Bossard
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377050
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Kids Underwear Market 2024 by Orbis Market Reports : What are the Competition Developments and Trends? - April 21, 2020
- Global One Piece Snowsuit Market 2024 by Orbis Market Reports : Which regions are the Shale players targeting to channelize their production portfolio? - April 21, 2020
- Global Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020