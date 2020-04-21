Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

KVT-Fastening

Hilti

AFI Industries

Araymond

Rockwell Automation

Van Meter

Alpha Assembly Solution

ATS Automation

Cogiscan

Boltfast

Ornit Blind Rivets

Champion Charter

Sherex

RV Evans

Bossard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fastening Equipment

Assembly Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Light Industry

Heavy Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fastening Equipment

1.4.3 Assembly Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Light Industry

1.5.3 Heavy Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size

2.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 KVT-Fastening

12.1.1 KVT-Fastening Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 KVT-Fastening Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 KVT-Fastening Recent Development

12.2 Hilti

12.2.1 Hilti Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Hilti Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.3 AFI Industries

12.3.1 AFI Industries Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 AFI Industries Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AFI Industries Recent Development

12.4 Araymond

12.4.1 Araymond Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Araymond Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Araymond Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell Automation

12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.6 Van Meter

12.6.1 Van Meter Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Van Meter Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Van Meter Recent Development

12.7 Alpha Assembly Solution

12.7.1 Alpha Assembly Solution Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 Alpha Assembly Solution Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Alpha Assembly Solution Recent Development

12.8 ATS Automation

12.8.1 ATS Automation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 ATS Automation Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ATS Automation Recent Development

12.9 Cogiscan

12.9.1 Cogiscan Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.9.4 Cogiscan Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cogiscan Recent Development

12.10 Boltfast

12.10.1 Boltfast Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Introduction

12.10.4 Boltfast Revenue in Industrial Fastening and Assembly Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Boltfast Recent Development

12.11 Ornit Blind Rivets

12.12 Champion Charter

12.13 Sherex

12.14 RV Evans

12.15 Bossard

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

