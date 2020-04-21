In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD Market 2020-2026 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide || Key Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Increasing use of Point-Of-Care Testing has increased the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD which will see the estimated value of it rise from USD 63.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Bayer AG, Hologic Inc., Cepheid, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and ARKRAY Inc.

While producing In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD global market research report, the data is collected from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market that helps in estimating investment and costing. Strategic aspects of the Healthcare industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. Complex market insights are made simpler and then embodied in the In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD report for the better understanding of end user.

Market Definition: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market

In Vitro Diagnostics are tests that are performed on an individual’s blood/tissue sample. They are used to accurately test and diagnose diseases or any underlying conditions; they also help maintain constant monitoring over the patient’s health. Benefits of these diagnostic tests are that they help identify every individual’s best course of treatment.

Segmentation: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Technology

Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Others

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology/Cancer

Cardiology

Nephrology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By End-User

Laboratories

Large/Reference Laboratories

Medium-Sized Laboratories

Small Laboratories

Hospitals

Academics

Point-Of-Care Testing

Patient Self-Testing

Others

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

In April 2018, Roche Diagnostics completed a USD 1.9 billion acquisition of Flatiron Health, that will expand the personalized health data of Roche

In February 2016, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics released the compact DxH500 hematology system, which would be able to deliver quick and accurate results with just a speck of blood

Market Drivers: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Increasing acceptance and establishment of Point-Of-Care Testing is expected to drive the market growth

Growing awareness about the benefits of recognized and personalized medicine for every individual

Market Restraints: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Constant upgradation in regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Reimbursement of these diagnostic tests is not completely established yet by the insurance companies which is expected to restrain the market growth

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market analysis and forecast.

