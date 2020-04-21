Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market 2020 Current Trends, Development Factors, Industry Status and Forecast to 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The global market for ultra-portable internet devices is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 11.35% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. According to Cisco, by 2022, 28.5 billion devices will be connected through the internet. With this increase in demand for using the internet is creating a positive outlook for the ultra-portable internet devices market.

– With the rapid rise in the use of tablets among people that are primarily used for entertainment purposes are replacing PCs, and tablet users spend nearly 50% of their screen time on entertainment activities. With this, trend, tablets for entertainment purpose are expected to witness a huge demand in return creating a market for ultra-portable internet devices market.

– Ultra-portable mobile devices offer extended portability and accessibility to cloud-based content and advanced, on-the-go computation. This has resulted in low-weight, advanced, consumer-friendly computing devices, thereby augmenting the growth of the market studied.

– However, on the contrary, these networks which are extremely responsive to other interference such as radio signals, etc which may cause a wireless network to malfunction and this acts a restraint for the market.

Scope of the Report

Technology has revolutionized the way we connect with the world. The ultra-portable internet devices allow the user to easily access content and information at any time. With the growing trend of mobility, an increasing number of end users have been shifting from using conventional PCs and associated devices. These devices address changing user demands and are being used for personal as well as professional purposes.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Offer Potential Growth

– Digital media adaptor is a device used for connecting a computer to a home media system that enables the transfer of digital files and audio content to and from electronic devices and media devices.

– With better networks coverage, advanced technologies and drop on the internet, surfing charges the data consumption across the globe has risen. And video and audio traffic has dominated the internet data consumption.

– As internet giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime produce their own highly-popular shows, more and more people have joined and studies show that half of these users who view content on apps are willing to sit through video advertising to continue to watch shows over television and thus boosting the demand for internet-connected devices such as digital media adapters. Fresh video content especially, recent movies enjoy a premium over other content. This increasing demand creates a positive outlook for the DMAs because it helps them to connect with the home media system.

– Moreover, in smart homes, different electronic devices, and gadgets are connected to the home network that permits them to communicate with each other. Going forward, digital audio and video-on-demand services will see a lot of activity.

– Digital media adaptors are finding increasing applications in smart homes which is further fueling the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth owing to the growing number of small and medium enterprises and increasing internet penetration across certain developing countries in the region are expected to boost the growth of the ultra-portable mobile device market in the region.

– Additionally, the growing number of people across the globe watching OTT (Over-the-top) content is significantly bolstering the global ultra-portable internet devices market growth over the next few years.

– Moreover, the population of Asia-Pacific is increasing continuously and in emerging economies such as India and China, healthcare professionals have begun to integrate solutions such as remote audio/video diagnosis, remote surgery, and remote health monitoring using portable devices which creates a market for ultra-portable internet devices market.

– Further, the government initiative to digitize the education system in their country is acting as a catalyst for the ultra-portable internet devices market. For instance, the Government of India launched the Skill India initiative – ‘Kaushal Bharat, Kushal Bharat’. Under this initiative, the government has set itself a target of training 400 million citizens by 2022 that would enable them to find jobs. The initiatives launched include various programs like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 2015, Skill Loan scheme, and the National Skill Development Mission. Such initiatives need the digitized education system which will create a market for ultra-portable internet devices market during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the ultra-portable internet devices market is fragmented due to the presence of some major international key players. Some of the key companies operating in the global market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation, etc. Various companies are investing heavily in research and development to launch a new category of products. Some of the recent developments in this field are:

– October 2018 – Cisco designed 880G and 890G Series ISRs to provide a rapidly deployable, highly available, reliable, and secure solution designed to combine Internet access, comprehensive security, and wireless services in a single device that is easy to deploy and manage for primary or backup connectivity. Customers that would benefit from these routers include small businesses, financial services firms, healthcare organizations, pop-up stores, point-of-sale systems, and retail businesses.

