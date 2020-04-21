Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aviat Networks
Siklu Communication Ltd.
E-band Communications LLC
Keysight Technologies
Sage Millimeter
Bridgewave Communications
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
V-Band
E-Band
Other Frequency Bands
Market segment by Application, split into
Application 1
Application 2
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 V-Band
1.4.3 E-Band
1.4.4 Other Frequency Bands
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Application 1
1.5.3 Application 2
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size
2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Aviat Networks
12.1.1 Aviat Networks Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Aviat Networks Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aviat Networks Recent Development
12.2 Siklu Communication Ltd.
12.2.1 Siklu Communication Ltd. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Siklu Communication Ltd. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Siklu Communication Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 E-band Communications LLC
12.3.1 E-band Communications LLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.3.4 E-band Communications LLC Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 E-band Communications LLC Recent Development
12.4 Keysight Technologies
12.4.1 Keysight Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Keysight Technologies Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Sage Millimeter
12.5.1 Sage Millimeter Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Sage Millimeter Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sage Millimeter Recent Development
12.6 Bridgewave Communications
12.6.1 Bridgewave Communications Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Bridgewave Communications Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bridgewave Communications Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
