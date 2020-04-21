Global Software-Defined Security Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Security development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software-Defined Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2295133

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Technologies (Israel)

Cisco Systems (California)

Intel Corporation (California)

VMware, Inc. (California)

Symantec Corporation (California)

EMC Corporation (Massachusetts)

Fortinet, Inc. (California)

Juniper Networks (California)

Palo Alto Networks (California)

Versa Networks(California)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application and Mobile Device Security

Virtual Machines (VMs)/Server/Storage Security

Network Security Gateways

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-software-defined-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Application and Mobile Device Security

1.4.3 Virtual Machines (VMs)/Server/Storage Security

1.4.4 Network Security Gateways

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom Service Providers

1.5.3 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.4 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Security Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software-Defined Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Security Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Software-Defined Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Check Point Technologies (Israel)

12.1.1 Check Point Technologies (Israel) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.1.4 Check Point Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Check Point Technologies (Israel) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems (California)

12.2.1 Cisco Systems (California) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems (California) Recent Development

12.3 Intel Corporation (California)

12.3.1 Intel Corporation (California) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.3.4 Intel Corporation (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Intel Corporation (California) Recent Development

12.4 VMware, Inc. (California)

12.4.1 VMware, Inc. (California) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.4.4 VMware, Inc. (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 VMware, Inc. (California) Recent Development

12.5 Symantec Corporation (California)

12.5.1 Symantec Corporation (California) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.5.4 Symantec Corporation (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Symantec Corporation (California) Recent Development

12.6 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts)

12.6.1 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.6.4 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts) Recent Development

12.7 Fortinet, Inc. (California)

12.7.1 Fortinet, Inc. (California) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.7.4 Fortinet, Inc. (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fortinet, Inc. (California) Recent Development

12.8 Juniper Networks (California)

12.8.1 Juniper Networks (California) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.8.4 Juniper Networks (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Juniper Networks (California) Recent Development

12.9 Palo Alto Networks (California)

12.9.1 Palo Alto Networks (California) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.9.4 Palo Alto Networks (California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Palo Alto Networks (California) Recent Development

12.10 Versa Networks(California)

12.10.1 Versa Networks(California) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software-Defined Security Introduction

12.10.4 Versa Networks(California) Revenue in Software-Defined Security Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Versa Networks(California) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2295133

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155