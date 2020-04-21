Global Software-Defined Data Center Market 2020 – Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth Factors and Forecasts till 2025

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software-Defined Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

HPE Co (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Data Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mid-Sized Data Centers

1.4.3 Enterprise Data Centers

1.4.4 Large Data Centers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecom

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Data Center Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Data Center Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in China

7.3 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

7.4 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in India

10.3 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

10.4 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

12.1.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.1.4 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 HPE Co (U.S.)

12.3.1 HPE Co (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.3.4 HPE Co (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 HPE Co (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.1 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.4.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

12.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

12.6.1 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.6.4 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Recent Development

12.7 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

12.7.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).

12.8.1 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.8.4 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Recent Development

12.9 NEC Corporation (Japan)

12.9.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.9.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.10 Citrix Systems (U.S.)

12.10.1 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.10.4 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

