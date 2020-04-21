Global Software-Defined Data Center Market 2020 – Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth Factors and Forecasts till 2025
This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Software-Defined Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
VMware, Inc. (U.S.).
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
HPE Co (U.S.)
EMC Corporation (U.S.)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).
Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Citrix Systems (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mid-Sized Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Data Center are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Mid-Sized Data Centers
1.4.3 Enterprise Data Centers
1.4.4 Large Data Centers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecom
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size
2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Data Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Data Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in China
7.3 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
7.4 China Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in India
10.3 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
10.4 India Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Software-Defined Data Center Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.).
12.1.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.1.4 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 HPE Co (U.S.)
12.3.1 HPE Co (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.3.4 HPE Co (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HPE Co (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.4.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).
12.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development
12.6 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).
12.6.1 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.6.4 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). Recent Development
12.7 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.7.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).
12.8.1 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.8.4 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan). Recent Development
12.9 NEC Corporation (Japan)
12.9.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.9.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development
12.10 Citrix Systems (U.S.)
12.10.1 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction
12.10.4 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Citrix Systems (U.S.) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
