Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Ship Repair and Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ship Repair and Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ship Repair and Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
Damen Shipyards Group
Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.
Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.
Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company
Fincantieri S.p.A.
Cochin Shipyard Limited
Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.
HOSEI CO., LTD.
TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.
Keppel Corporation Limited
Orskov Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil and Chemical Tankers
Bulk Carriers
Container Ships
Gas Carriers
Offshore Vessels
Passenger Ships and Ferries
Market segment by Application, split into
General Services
Dockage
Hull Part
Engine Parts
Electric Works
Auxiliary Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ship Repair and Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ship Repair and Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ship Repair and Maintenance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Oil and Chemical Tankers
1.4.3 Bulk Carriers
1.4.4 Container Ships
1.4.5 Gas Carriers
1.4.6 Offshore Vessels
1.4.7 Passenger Ships and Ferries
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 General Services
1.5.3 Dockage
1.5.4 Hull Part
1.5.5 Engine Parts
1.5.6 Electric Works
1.5.7 Auxiliary Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size
2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ship Repair and Maintenance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ship Repair and Maintenance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in China
7.3 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in India
10.3 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
12.1.1 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.1.4 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
12.2.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.2.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Damen Shipyards Group
12.3.1 Damen Shipyards Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.3.4 Damen Shipyards Group Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Damen Shipyards Group Recent Development
12.4 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.
12.4.1 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.4.4 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.
12.5.1 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.5.4 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company
12.6.1 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.6.4 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Recent Development
12.7 Fincantieri S.p.A.
12.7.1 Fincantieri S.p.A. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.7.4 Fincantieri S.p.A. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fincantieri S.p.A. Recent Development
12.8 Cochin Shipyard Limited
12.8.1 Cochin Shipyard Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.8.4 Cochin Shipyard Limited Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cochin Shipyard Limited Recent Development
12.9 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.
12.9.1 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.9.4 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 HOSEI CO., LTD.
12.10.1 HOSEI CO., LTD. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction
12.10.4 HOSEI CO., LTD. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 HOSEI CO., LTD. Recent Development
12.11 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.
12.12 Keppel Corporation Limited
12.13 Orskov Group
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
