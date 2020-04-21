Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Ship Repair and Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378849

This report focuses on the global Ship Repair and Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ship Repair and Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Damen Shipyards Group

Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

Fincantieri S.p.A.

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.

HOSEI CO., LTD.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

Keppel Corporation Limited

Orskov Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Market segment by Application, split into

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ship Repair and Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ship Repair and Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ship Repair and Maintenance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ship-repair-and-maintenance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Oil and Chemical Tankers

1.4.3 Bulk Carriers

1.4.4 Container Ships

1.4.5 Gas Carriers

1.4.6 Offshore Vessels

1.4.7 Passenger Ships and Ferries

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 General Services

1.5.3 Dockage

1.5.4 Hull Part

1.5.5 Engine Parts

1.5.6 Electric Works

1.5.7 Auxiliary Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size

2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ship Repair and Maintenance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ship Repair and Maintenance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in China

7.3 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in India

10.3 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

12.1.1 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.1.4 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

12.2.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.2.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Damen Shipyards Group

12.3.1 Damen Shipyards Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.3.4 Damen Shipyards Group Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Damen Shipyards Group Recent Development

12.4 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.4.4 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.5.4 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

12.6.1 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.6.4 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company Recent Development

12.7 Fincantieri S.p.A.

12.7.1 Fincantieri S.p.A. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.7.4 Fincantieri S.p.A. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fincantieri S.p.A. Recent Development

12.8 Cochin Shipyard Limited

12.8.1 Cochin Shipyard Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.8.4 Cochin Shipyard Limited Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cochin Shipyard Limited Recent Development

12.9 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.

12.9.1 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.9.4 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 HOSEI CO., LTD.

12.10.1 HOSEI CO., LTD. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Introduction

12.10.4 HOSEI CO., LTD. Revenue in Ship Repair and Maintenance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 HOSEI CO., LTD. Recent Development

12.11 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

12.12 Keppel Corporation Limited

12.13 Orskov Group

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2378849

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155