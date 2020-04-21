Global Self-Service BI Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Self-Service BI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2295126
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute (U.S.)
Tableau Software (U.S.)
MicroStrategy (U.S.)
TIBCO Software (U.S.)
Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human resources
Market segment by Application, split into
Fraud and security management
Sales and marketing management
Predictive asset maintenance
Risk and compliance management
Customer engagement and analysis
Supply chain management and procurement
Operations management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Self-Service BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Self-Service BI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Service BI are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-self-service-bi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Marketing
1.4.3 Sales
1.4.4 Operations
1.4.5 Finance
1.4.6 Human resources
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fraud and security management
1.5.3 Sales and marketing management
1.5.4 Predictive asset maintenance
1.5.5 Risk and compliance management
1.5.6 Customer engagement and analysis
1.5.7 Supply chain management and procurement
1.5.8 Operations management
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size
2.2 Self-Service BI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Self-Service BI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Self-Service BI Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Self-Service BI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Self-Service BI Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Self-Service BI Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Self-Service BI Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Service BI Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in China
7.3 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
7.4 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in India
10.3 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
10.4 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE (Germany)
12.4.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development
12.5 SAS Institute (U.S.)
12.5.1 SAS Institute (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Institute (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAS Institute (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Tableau Software (U.S.)
12.6.1 Tableau Software (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.6.4 Tableau Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tableau Software (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 MicroStrategy (U.S.)
12.7.1 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.7.4 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 TIBCO Software (U.S.)
12.8.1 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.8.4 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Recent Development
12.9 Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
12.9.1 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.9.4 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development
12.10 Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
12.10.1 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.10.4 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2295126
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Self-Service BI Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Ransomware Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025 - April 21, 2020
- 4K Tv Market 2020-2025 Trends, Growth, Brands, Features and Key Players Analysis Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony, Xiaomi, Philips - April 21, 2020