Global Self-Service BI Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Self-Service BI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Tableau Software (U.S.)

MicroStrategy (U.S.)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Qlik Technologies (U.S.)

Zoho Corporation (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human resources

Market segment by Application, split into

Fraud and security management

Sales and marketing management

Predictive asset maintenance

Risk and compliance management

Customer engagement and analysis

Supply chain management and procurement

Operations management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-Service BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-Service BI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Service BI are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Marketing

1.4.3 Sales

1.4.4 Operations

1.4.5 Finance

1.4.6 Human resources

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fraud and security management

1.5.3 Sales and marketing management

1.5.4 Predictive asset maintenance

1.5.5 Risk and compliance management

1.5.6 Customer engagement and analysis

1.5.7 Supply chain management and procurement

1.5.8 Operations management

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size

2.2 Self-Service BI Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Self-Service BI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Self-Service BI Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Self-Service BI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Self-Service BI Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Self-Service BI Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-Service BI Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Service BI Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in China

7.3 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

7.4 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in India

10.3 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

10.4 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 SAP SE (Germany)

12.4.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.4.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

12.5 SAS Institute (U.S.)

12.5.1 SAS Institute (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.5.4 SAS Institute (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAS Institute (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Tableau Software (U.S.)

12.6.1 Tableau Software (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.6.4 Tableau Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tableau Software (U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 MicroStrategy (U.S.)

12.7.1 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.7.4 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 TIBCO Software (U.S.)

12.8.1 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.8.4 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Recent Development

12.9 Qlik Technologies (U.S.)

12.9.1 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.9.4 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development

12.10 Zoho Corporation (U.S.)

12.10.1 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Self-Service BI Introduction

12.10.4 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

