Global Protective Clothing Industry for Life Sciences Market 2020 Size, Growth Share, Key Country Analysis, Industry Applications and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The market for protective clothing for life sciences industry was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast year (2019 – 2024). Generally, the relative growth of life sciences segments is linked to the expenditure of regional markets for healthcare and innovation. Nowadays, almost all economies, especially developing economies are increasing their spending on healthcare and innovation.

– In the life sciences industry, where safety and isolation from the external environment are considered to be a pre-requisite, the use of protective clothing has become mandatory. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been at the forefront of publishing standards for ensuring continual improvement of health and safety at workplaces. Other organizations, such as APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) and AAMI (Association for Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) offer widely accepted classification systems for use of protective apparel based on the surroundings.

– There is a continuous growth in healthcare spending. According to a report from AltarumCenter for Value in Healthcare, in 2016, 2017 and first half of 2018, total health expenditure and spending on US healthcare services have been growing at annual rates between 4.3% and 4.8%.

– According to IEEE, with 33% of people who are more than 60 years old in 2050, healthcare systems, centered on the dependent persons, represent an important challenge for the future. So there has been continuous automation in this sector. For instance, the application of optimization, scheduling, simulation, and modeling approaches to improve healthcare systems.

Scope of the Report

The life sciences sector can be broadly categorized into three major segments, namely, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology (devices and diagnostics). Protective clothing is often seen as a last line of defense for providing safety to workers from the environment. Owing to the emerging trend in the pharmaceuticals market, demand for protective clothing to be used in the preclinical and early-phase drug are expected to experience increased demand. For example, the Chinese market in addition to traditional medicine is vibrant with preclinical and early-phase drugs, and is a growing nucleus of biotech activity and creates opportunity in the region.

Key Market Trends

Disposable Clothing Type to Dominate the Market

– For lab technicians and others who are needed to maintain sterile environments or otherwise require protection from contaminants, the need for protective clothing emerges.

– However, when there is a need to protect oneself from harmful substances, as well as to make sure those substances would not track anywhere else, disposable garments and products are the economical alternatives to the fabric.

– According to the WHO 2018 report, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are currently responsible for almost 71% of global deaths. Such instances indicate the opportunity for growth in the healthcare sector in these segments and region, which is expected to indirectly impact the market over the forecast period positively.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest growing markets, aided by proactive measures taken by the regional governments of countries, like India and China, to develop local manufacturing and innovation centers.

– These markets have witnessed several regulatory reforms with regards to drug manufacturing and approvals.

– They also have an emerging scope for medical tourism since people are traveling to these countries due to an increase in quality services and technological advancement in the healthcare and medical sector. According to the Medical Tourism Association, the cost saving is 90% when a patient gets treated in a developing country, rather than his/her home (developed) country.

– According to the Microsoft Asia News Center, Asia Pacific’s healthcare organizations track business improvements of up to 21% due to digital transformation.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare market can be characterized by rising costs, demand for high-quality products, and the need for market expansion, to compete with the unstable economic conditions in several regions. Companies like DuPont De Nemours and Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, and 3M Company design and manufacture clothes to protect medical personnel from serious workplace injuries.

– February 2018 – Andell released GAMMEX PI Glove-in-Glove System, which is a re-donned double-gloving system of two gloves in one enabling healthcare workers to double glove in one don. It reduces the impact on the environment with 50% less inner packaging used.

– October 2017 – 3M Company acquired Scott Safety from Johnson Controls. Scott Safety is a premier manufacturer of innovative products, including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) systems, gas and flame detection instruments, and other safety devices that complement 3M’s personal safety portfolio.

– June 2017 – Kimberly-Clark Professional Launched High-Capacity Scott Brand Towel Dispenser for Small Spaces. The system delivers three times more towels per unit than folded systems, making it ideal for healthcare facilities, office buildings and anywhere that space is at a premium

