Global Proposal Management Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In 2017, the global Proposal Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Deltek
Sofon
Tilkee
WeSuite
GetAccept
Nusii
iQuote Xpress
Practice Ignition
Bidsketch
Better Proposals
Bidrik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
PC Terminal
Mobile Terminal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Proposal Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Proposal Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proposal Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Proposal Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Proposal Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 PC Terminal
1.5.3 Mobile Terminal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Proposal Management Software Market Size
2.2 Proposal Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Proposal Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Proposal Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Proposal Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Proposal Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Proposal Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Proposal Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Proposal Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Proposal Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Proposal Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Proposal Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Proposal Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Proposal Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Deltek
12.1.1 Deltek Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development
12.2 Sofon
12.2.1 Sofon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Sofon Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sofon Recent Development
12.3 Tilkee
12.3.1 Tilkee Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Tilkee Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tilkee Recent Development
12.4 WeSuite
12.4.1 WeSuite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 WeSuite Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 WeSuite Recent Development
12.5 GetAccept
12.5.1 GetAccept Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 GetAccept Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 GetAccept Recent Development
12.6 Nusii
12.6.1 Nusii Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Nusii Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nusii Recent Development
12.7 iQuote Xpress
12.7.1 iQuote Xpress Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 iQuote Xpress Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 iQuote Xpress Recent Development
12.8 Practice Ignition
12.8.1 Practice Ignition Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Practice Ignition Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Practice Ignition Recent Development
12.9 Bidsketch
12.9.1 Bidsketch Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Bidsketch Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Bidsketch Recent Development
12.10 Better Proposals
12.10.1 Better Proposals Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Proposal Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Better Proposals Revenue in Proposal Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Better Proposals Recent Development
12.11 Bidrik
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
