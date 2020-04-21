Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market 2020: by Application, Technology, Type and Geography Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Plant Phenotyping Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Plant Phenotyping Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plant Phenotyping Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Delta-T Devices
Heinz Walz
Phenospex
Keygene
Phenomix
BASF(Cropdesign)
Qubit Systems
Photon Systems Instruments
WPS B.V.
WIWAM
Rothamsted Research Limited
VBCF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laboratory
Greenhouse
Field
Market segment by Application, split into
High-throughput Screening
Trait Identification
Photosynthetic Performance
Morphology and Growth Assessment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Plant Phenotyping Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Plant Phenotyping Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant Phenotyping Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Laboratory
1.4.3 Greenhouse
1.4.4 Field
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 High-throughput Screening
1.5.3 Trait Identification
1.5.4 Photosynthetic Performance
1.5.5 Morphology and Growth Assessment
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size
2.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Plant Phenotyping Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Plant Phenotyping Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Plant Phenotyping Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Plant Phenotyping Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Delta-T Devices
12.1.1 Delta-T Devices Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Delta-T Devices Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Delta-T Devices Recent Development
12.2 Heinz Walz
12.2.1 Heinz Walz Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Heinz Walz Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Heinz Walz Recent Development
12.3 Phenospex
12.3.1 Phenospex Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Phenospex Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Phenospex Recent Development
12.4 Keygene
12.4.1 Keygene Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Keygene Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Keygene Recent Development
12.5 Phenomix
12.5.1 Phenomix Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Phenomix Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Phenomix Recent Development
12.6 BASF(Cropdesign)
12.6.1 BASF(Cropdesign) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.6.4 BASF(Cropdesign) Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BASF(Cropdesign) Recent Development
12.7 Qubit Systems
12.7.1 Qubit Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Qubit Systems Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Qubit Systems Recent Development
12.8 Photon Systems Instruments
12.8.1 Photon Systems Instruments Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Photon Systems Instruments Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Photon Systems Instruments Recent Development
12.9 WPS B.V.
12.9.1 WPS B.V. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.9.4 WPS B.V. Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 WPS B.V. Recent Development
12.10 WIWAM
12.10.1 WIWAM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Plant Phenotyping Systems Introduction
12.10.4 WIWAM Revenue in Plant Phenotyping Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 WIWAM Recent Development
12.11 Rothamsted Research Limited
12.12 VBCF
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
