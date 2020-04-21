Global Microgrid Technology Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2017, the global Microgrid Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377346

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

This report focuses on the global Microgrid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microgrid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microgrid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microgrid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microgrid Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-microgrid-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

1.4.3 Independent Type Microgrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

1.5.3 Community/Utility Microgrid

1.5.4 Campus/Institutional Microgrid

1.5.5 Military Microgrid

1.5.6 Remote Microgrid

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size

2.2 Microgrid Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Microgrid Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Microgrid Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Microgrid Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Microgrid Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Microgrid Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Microgrid Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 GE

12.2.1 GE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.2.4 GE Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GE Recent Development

12.3 Echelon

12.3.1 Echelon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Echelon Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Echelon Recent Development

12.4 S&C Electric Co

12.4.1 S&C Electric Co Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.4.4 S&C Electric Co Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 S&C Electric Co Recent Development

12.5 Siemens

12.5.1 Siemens Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.6 General Microgrids

12.6.1 General Microgrids Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.6.4 General Microgrids Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 General Microgrids Recent Development

12.7 Microgrid Solar

12.7.1 Microgrid Solar Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Microgrid Solar Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Microgrid Solar Recent Development

12.8 Raytheon

12.8.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Raytheon Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.9 Sunverge Energy

12.9.1 Sunverge Energy Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Sunverge Energy Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sunverge Energy Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.11 NEC

12.12 Aquion Energy

12.13 EnStorage

12.14 SGCC

12.15 Moixa

12.16 EnSync

12.17 Ampard

12.18 Green Energy Corp

12.19 Growing Energy Labs Inc

12.20 HOMER Energy

12.21 Spirae

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377346

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155