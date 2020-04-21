Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

An effective medical equipment maintenance program consists of adequate planning, management and implementation. Planning considers the financial, physical and human resources required to adequately implement the maintenance activities. Once the program has been defined, financial, personnel and operational aspects are continually examined and managed to ensure the program continues uninterrupted and improves as necessary. Ultimately, proper implementation of the program is key to ensuring optimal equipment functionality.

A maintenance strategy includes procedures for inspection, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance. Medical equipment maintenance can be divided into two major categories (by strategy): inspection and preventive maintenance (IPM), and corrective maintenance (CM); on the basis of modality, there have advance and primary two segments; by manufactures, there are three types: Single Vendor OEM, Multi-Vendor OEM and Independent Service Organizations.

The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive. On the basis of modality, the advanced modality segment dominates the market, with a share of 58% in 2015. The major players include GE, Pantheon, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote and etc.

Geographically, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America (45%), Europe (30%), Japan (9%), China (6%), and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18% each during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about diagnosing diseases at an early stage, rising patient population, and growing number of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging systems are likely to propel the growth of this market.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical equipment maintenance starch will increase.

In 2017, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Equipment Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

GE

Althea(Pantheon)

Hitachi

Siemens

Toshiba

Philips

Aramark

Dräger

UHS

Fujifilm

Esaote

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Modality

Primary Modality

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Equipment Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Equipment Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Equipment Maintenance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

