Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025
An effective medical equipment maintenance program consists of adequate planning, management and implementation. Planning considers the financial, physical and human resources required to adequately implement the maintenance activities. Once the program has been defined, financial, personnel and operational aspects are continually examined and managed to ensure the program continues uninterrupted and improves as necessary. Ultimately, proper implementation of the program is key to ensuring optimal equipment functionality.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377343
A maintenance strategy includes procedures for inspection, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance. Medical equipment maintenance can be divided into two major categories (by strategy): inspection and preventive maintenance (IPM), and corrective maintenance (CM); on the basis of modality, there have advance and primary two segments; by manufactures, there are three types: Single Vendor OEM, Multi-Vendor OEM and Independent Service Organizations.
The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive. On the basis of modality, the advanced modality segment dominates the market, with a share of 58% in 2015. The major players include GE, Pantheon, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote and etc.
Geographically, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America (45%), Europe (30%), Japan (9%), China (6%), and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18% each during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about diagnosing diseases at an early stage, rising patient population, and growing number of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging systems are likely to propel the growth of this market.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical equipment maintenance starch will increase.
In 2017, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Medical Equipment Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Equipment Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE
Althea(Pantheon)
Hitachi
Siemens
Toshiba
Philips
Aramark
Dräger
UHS
Fujifilm
Esaote
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Modality
Primary Modality
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Equipment Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Equipment Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Equipment Maintenance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-medical-equipment-maintenance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advanced Modality
1.4.3 Primary Modality
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics
1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size
2.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Medical Equipment Maintenance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in China
7.3 China Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in India
10.3 India Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 GE
12.1.1 GE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.1.4 GE Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 GE Recent Development
12.2 Althea(Pantheon)
12.2.1 Althea(Pantheon) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.2.4 Althea(Pantheon) Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Althea(Pantheon) Recent Development
12.3 Hitachi
12.3.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.3.4 Hitachi Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 Toshiba
12.5.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.5.4 Toshiba Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.6 Philips
12.6.1 Philips Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.6.4 Philips Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Philips Recent Development
12.7 Aramark
12.7.1 Aramark Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.7.4 Aramark Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aramark Recent Development
12.8 Dräger
12.8.1 Dräger Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.8.4 Dräger Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dräger Recent Development
12.9 UHS
12.9.1 UHS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.9.4 UHS Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UHS Recent Development
12.10 Fujifilm
12.10.1 Fujifilm Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Introduction
12.10.4 Fujifilm Revenue in Medical Equipment Maintenance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fujifilm Recent Development
12.11 Esaote
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377343
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Powerboat Insurance Market 2020: Analysis by Drivers & Strains, Size and Share, Technology, New Innovations, Future Road-map to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Australia Oil and Gas Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 - April 21, 2020